Katie Price’s family blame Peter Andre split for her mental health struggles

Katie Price made news headlines across the world following her marriage and subsequent split from Peter Andre.

Now, in her new Channel 4 documentary Trauma and Me, the star’s mum Amy and stepdad Paul claim Katie‘s downfall started as a result of her divorce from Pete.

The pair split in 2009, after less than four years of marriage.

Katie Price has opened up about her mental health for a new documentary (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price news: Struggles lead back to Pete divorce, family claim

In Katie Price: Trauma and Me, Katie’s family share their view.

Katie’s stepdad Paul said she faced a lot of criticism following the divorce, which he blames for her downward spiral.

Speaking to camera, he claimed: “I think her downfall has to start from the divorce with Pete.

“From that moment, all she got was backlash, backlash, backlash and I find it quite hurtful. I’m not saying she’s an angel, but I think she deserves better.

“I can understand why she’s got [poor] mental health. It’s hard.”

ED! has reached out to Peter’s reps for comment.

Katie Price has been candid about her mental health struggles (Credit: Cover Images)

The documentary begins with Katie preparing for court, where she was charged with driving offences.

The 44-year-old model avoided jail but was handed a 16-week suspended sentence and two-year driving ban.

In her Channel 4 programme, Katie says that her legal battles are not the cause of her mental health struggles. In fact, she states they begun years before.

The documentary also reveals the stark truth of Katie’s mental health battle, including an attempt to take her own life.

Speaking to camera, she said: “I hit a severe depression a couple of years ago, depression on top of PTSD. I was suicidal, I didn’t want to be here.”

Katie adds that she has a “demon” inside her, saying: “When I’m having a down moment it comes out. But I’ve got to keep it at bay because it knows.

“It got me one time when I was weak and it can always be there, it’s controlling it.”

Katie Price’s family have pinned her mental health issues on her divorce from Peter Andre (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price ‘never wanted to split’ from Peter

Another revealing insight from the documentary includes Katie revealing she never wanted to split from Peter.

The pair met whilst filming I’m A Celebrity in 2004, and married in 2005. The pair share two children, Junior and Princess.

When they split in 2009, rumours followed the pair stating Katie had cheated. However, Katie insists she was never unfaithful to the singer.

Speaking to New! magazine in 2021, Katie said: “I would have stayed married to the first one. I believe in getting married and staying with them forever.”

Following the divorce, Peter has remarried wife Emily and had two children, Theo and Amelia.

Katie Price: Trauma And Me airs on Thursday 8 September at 9pm on Channel 4.

