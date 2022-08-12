Katie Price supported by fans as she addresses claims she’s split from fiancé Carl Woods

Katie Price has been supported by fans after claiming her TikTok account was hacked when it appeared to confirm she had split from fiancé Carl Woods.

Former glamour model Katie, 44, has had a tumultuous time with Carl but their relationship appeared to be back on track.

That was, until fans thought she had confirmed the couple had split up again, before rushing to offer their support.

Katie Price is rumoured to have argued with Carl on holiday in Thailand (Credit: YouTube)

Have Katie Price and Carl Woods split?

The confusion began after a fan had commented on one of Katie’s TikTok videos, asking: “You still with Carl?”

Katie’s account replied: “No.”

Shocked fans reacted by sending her a series of concerned messages. One said: “Sorry to hear that hun x.”

Another replied: “Wait, I thought he did an Insta Live the other day with you in? So confused. Hope you’re OK either way.”

But mum-of-five Katie went on to confirm she was hacked, posting a comment on her TikTok story where she denied the message was her.

She said: “My account was hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods.”

One fan said: “Great news, was really worried.”

Another wrote: “Amazing couple,” while a third added: “Awww that’s good Katie.”

Carl Woods has denied split rumours (Credit: GB News)

Things seem to be really looking up for the couple recently, with a wedding even said to be in the pipeline.

A source told OK!: “Katie and Carl are in a really good place despite what people might think. The pair are stronger than ever and a wedding is most definitely on the cards – it could be happening a lot sooner than expected.”

Katie and Carl deny split rumours

At the end of last month, Carl took to Instagram to deny rumours again that he and Katie had split.

The Sun reported that the couple argued during their recent trip to Thailand. The paper also claimed she told strangers she is a ‘single woman’ on a night out in Brighton.

It also reported she was photographed without her engagement ring on.

However, telling followers he was ‘still at Katie’s house’, Carl raged on Instagram: “All of this ‘we want shot of him’… why don’t you all [blank] off?

“You want to know the truth? I’m the best [blank]ing fella she’s ever had.

“I’m the one that suffers the [blank], no-one else.”

