Peter Andre shares family photo with all his children to mark special occasion

Peter Andre shared a photo of all his children as he paid tribute to wife Emily on her 33rd birthday on Instagram.

Emily, who celebrated on August 16, and Peter have two children together, Amelia and Theo. Emily is also step-mum to Junior and Princess, who Pete shares with ex-wife, Katie Price.

In a post, Peter included images of himself and Emily and the third picture showed a rare family shot of the whole clan, with Theo and Amelia’s faces covered by heart emojis.

Peter captioned the post: “Happy birthday Emily what a day,” and tagged his wife and kids.

The Australian singer’s friends and followers rushed to the comments section to wish Emily a happy birthday.

“You are one lucky man, Emily is such a natural beauty, hope she’s had the best day celebrating,” commented one person.

Another said: “Sending lots of birthday blessings to Emily! Looks like the perfect day!!”

A third added: “Wishing you a happy birthday Emily! Hope you got spoilt rotten! Gorgeous couple.”

Emily was celebrating her 33rd birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And a fourth said: “Happy Birthday. Hope you had a lovely day. Gorgeous photo of you all.”

Lots of fans also commented on how much Princess looks like her mum.

“Princess is the image of Kate on here. The way she is standing, everything,” wrote one.

Another agreed, saying: “Your daughter is the image of her mum in her younger days! Beautiful family,” to which someone else replied: “She is the spit.”

Last month, Pete paid another tribute to Emily as they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

The 49-year-old uploaded a short video montage to Instagram, showing the couple’s relationship over the years.

He captioned the post: “Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out.

“We have been together for 10 incredible years. You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold.

“Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I.”

Emily is step-mum to Princess (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter’s followers took to the comments to wish the couple a very happy anniversary.

“Happy anniversary,” Peter’s son, Junior, wrote.

“Love you both,” Vanessa Feltz commented.

“Congratulations to the both of you,” one follower wrote.

