In the latest Katie Price news, an angry viewer tuning into her new show was left so annoyed that they have reportedly begged the RSPCA to intervene.

The 44-year-old model’s latest programme, Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, is back on TV screens and follows her journey to restore her Sussex mansion to its former glory.

But despite its second series airing earlier this week, Katie has come under fire amid accusations she put a kitten in danger.

Katie Price news: TV star leaves viewer fuming

In the episode, viewers saw Katie use pink spray paint with the tiny animal just centimetres away from her.

One person watching the scene was left furious and took to Twitter to rage at the mum-of-five.

“Beyond stupid @KatiePrice.

“First you don’t care about your own health, spraying without a mask.

“Then her helpless kitten walks through the paint and she says ‘get out cat I don’t want hairs in the paint’,” they raged.

The social media user concluded: “@RSPCA please give the idiot guidance on animals and how not to poison them!”

Katie Price ‘in bits’ after dog passed away last year

It comes after Katie was hit with a petition, that more than 22,000 people signed, calling for her to be banned from owning animals.

Her cream Pomeranian called Sharon tragically died last year – making it Katie’s sixth pet to suddenly pass away.

It was reported the dog was run over after she managed to flee from an open gate and jumped into the busy A24 road.

The driver who was thought to have hit Sharon took the dog to Arun Vets in Pulborough, West Sussex. It was there that it was confirmed Sharon had died.

A source close to Katie told The Sun that she was “in bits” about the loss. And that the incident was down to “rotten luck”.

How many pets does Katie have?

Katie is an animal lover, and has had several pets in her care.

Currently, she owns chihuahuas Captain, Buddy, Colin and Batman. She also has a guard dog called Blade.

However, six of her beloved furry friends have died in more recent years.

In 2017, Katie, who is a keen equestrian, lost one of her horses after it was hit by a car.

A year later, her German Shepherd, Queenie, was killed after it was accidentally hit by a delivery driver.

Meanwhile, it was claimed her chameleon, Marvin, died “of a broken heart”. This was caused when her children, Junior and Princess, went to stay with ex Peter Andre.

A second German Shepherd, Sparkle, was killed in 2020 when it was hit by a car on the busy A24.

And during lockdown, her French Bulldog Rolo was suffocated, after falling asleep under a chair.

