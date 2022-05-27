A Katie Price petition to ban her from owning pets has reached more than 20,000 signatures, it has been revealed.

The petition was launched last year and has received even more signatures since Katie unveiled her new puppy on Instagram.

Katie Price under fire

A petition to stop Katie from owning pets has received an influx of signatures after the mum-of-five showed off her newest puppy.

The petition in question has received over 22,000 signatures since it was set up last year. The petition was set up due to Katie’s complex history with pets.

Two of Katie’s dogs in the past few years have been killed in car accidents. Her horse was too.

Last year saw Princess‘ puppy, Rolo, reportedly suffocated to death after being crushed by an electric armchair.

This was the incident that sparked the public to set up the petition.

The petition listed Katie’s pet deaths, before claiming it was a “common thing in Katie Price’s home”.

Katie Price animal petition hits 20,000 signatures

Three weeks back, Katie revealed to her 2.7 million Instagram followers that she had welcomed a new puppy into her home.

In the post, Katie could be seen holding up her new puppy, called Captain.

“Love my Captain, he is a tiny bundle of cuteness,” she captioned the snap.

Her followers were soon on her back, however. “Very cute pup hopefully this one will survive for more than five minutes,” one commented.

“How long before you get bored and he meets an untimely end,” another wrote. “What are the odds on this pup living to six months,” a third said.

Katie’s pup pics

Yesterday, Katie uploaded another picture of herself and Captain to her Instagram. Once again, it got plenty of attention.

“What an irresponsible dog breeder to allow you to have this pup!! Clearly just wanted to make a quick pound note instead of vetting you properly!!” one of her followers ranted.

Speaking to The Sun, PETA director Elise Allen also slammed Katie.

“Given her track record with animals, several of whom have died in her ‘care’, it would be irresponsible and reckless for Katie to be allowed to acquire another one,” they claimed.

“And any breeder willing to sell to her is clearly putting profit over the animals’ welfare.”

Katie’s reps responded to Allen’s comments, claiming Katie is an “avid pet lover”.