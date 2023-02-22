Katie Price blasts ‘disgusting’ police officers who mocked son Harvey: ‘Hopefully they are going to prison’

Model Katie Price has slammed the police officers accused of making vile comments about her son Harvey.

It’s been alleged that eight serving and former police officers used a WhatsApp group chat to post cruel comments.

Talking about the allegations, Katie blasted the “disgusting” police officers and said she hoped anyone found guilty of the alleged offences would go to prison.

Reality star Katie Price slammed the police officers who allegedly mocked her son Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price blasts police officers for mocking Harvey

Katie slammed the officers accused of mocking Harvey in a WhatsApp group reportedly called ‘Secret Squirrel [bleep]’.

The group chat, said to be used by current and former policer officers, allegedly revealed racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic content.

Several posts were also allegedly made about Harvey, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome and autism.

First of all, hopefully, they are going to prison for it.

Horrified by the news, Katie blasted the police officers alleged to be involved for their cruel comments.

Katie told ITV News: “They need to be punished – they were big enough to make all these comments and now they have to deal with the consequences.

“This is a WhatsApp group made by eight police officers. We are talking about a lot of messages going on for two years [between 2016 and 2018] and something has to be done,” she then alleged.

She then continued: “First of all, hopefully, they are going to prison for it. If they don’t I want them to meet Harvey even though Harvey does not deserve that.

“This is not a money-making thing. I just want an example done. These are police officers there to protect us.”

Katie then said: “They are disgusting human beings!”

Eight current and former police officers are said to be involved and, as a result, Katie wants them jailed (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Mocking Harvey for him being born blind’

Some of the comments in the WhatsApp group are said to have mocked Harvey for being blind.

Katie revealed: “There’s one here which has a horrible swear word in. It says: ‘For a [bleep] he can’t see and can’t find his way to the fridge and a biscuit jar with little difficulty.

“That’s mocking Harvey for him being born blind,” she then said.

Katie also added: “It is disgusting, it is shocking and it upsets me.”

A disciplinary panel is also said to have heard that the highest-ranking officer in the WhatsApp group referred to Harvey in the group chat and mocked his weight.

