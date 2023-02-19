Katie Price makes heartbreaking confession about children’s reaction to Harvey and Met Police ordeal

Harvey smiling at NTAs, Katie Price looks on during BBC documentary
Katie Price has spoken candidly about how a Met Police investigation has impacted her children.

The 44-year-old received a letter from the police to inform her that some officers had been accused of sharing inappropriate content about her eldest son, Harvey, on social media between 2016-2018.

Harvey, 20, has learning difficulties. He also has Prader-Willi syndrome and Septo-Optic Dysplasia, which affects his vision.

Katie has since said she feels ‘disgusted’ to learn police officers had allegedly been sharing offensive material online.

Katie Price and son Harvey
The mum-of-five is fiercely protective of Harvey (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price children

“These are the people who are supposed to be protecting us, people we are supposed to trust,” she told the Sunday Mirror.

“If this has happened to a vulnerable adult like Harvey, it will be happening to others.”

How has Harvey’s family reacted?

Harvey’s younger brothers and sisters have been ‘in tears’ by the accusations, said Katie.

She said Jett, nine, and eight-year-old Bunny are ‘very protective’ of big brother Harvey.

If this has happened to a vulnerable adult like Harvey, it will be happening to others.

Meanwhile, Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, have been left ‘furious’ with friends quizzing them at school.

Former glamour model Katie shared the letter she received from police about the incident on Instagram, which she emphatically condemned.

“It’s disgusting that police officers from here have felt the need to laugh and use disgusting content on Harvey by creating a [WhatsApp] group,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

“They need to be named shamed and exposed.”

Katie is fiercely protective of Harvey. She shared an insight into their relationship in their hugely moving documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me.

What is Harvey Price doing now?

Harvey is now beginning to thrive, having since gained more independence and going to college.

Recently, Katie shared photos of Harvey’s artwork on Instagram. While fans gushed over his drawings, others were quick to comment on his weight loss.

Katie Price kissing son Harvey in BBC documentary
Harvey is now at college (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

“You can see how hard he is working to lose the weight, brilliant Harvey,” said one, who was particularly keen to praise Harvey’s new look.

“Brilliant drawings Harvey and big well done on the progress of losing weight. You look amazing. Such a beautiful soul,” said a second.

Read more: Katie Price in ‘massive five-figure payday’ as she ‘signs up for new show’

Harvey Price goes to college | Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next - BBC

What do you make of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts. 

