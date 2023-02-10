It’s good news for Katie Price amid reports she’s set for a bumper pay day after signing up for a new TV show.

Katie, who was due in court at her bankruptcy hearing this week, is said to have signed up for E4’s Celebrity Cooking School.

It comes after she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

And the role could see her earn between £15,000 and £20,000 – for just two weeks’ work!

Katie Price has reportedly landed a huge payday after signing up for a new show (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price news: Star ‘signs up for Celebrity Cooking School’

An insider claimed that Katie is getting “a massive payday for only a couple of weeks’ work” after signing up for the show.

She’ll get a bonus if she makes it to the final three.

According to The Sun, they alleged: “Her contract sees her bank more money the longer she lasts in the competition. And she’ll get a bonus if she makes it to the final three. So she’s looking at banking around the 15-20k mark if she lasts the duration of the series.”

Katie is being tipped to go “the whole way” given that she has an advantage after competing on Celebrity MasterChef.

Plus it’s said she’s a “big draw for the show”. And, as a result, bosses “won’t want to eliminate her early”.

Sources reckon Katie has an advantage after appearing on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: YouTube)

‘Eye-watering’ fee

The source then went on to claim: “It’s an eye-watering amount of money – more than most people earn in a year. Even if she doesn’t make it all the way until the end, she’s still looking to get around half that fee. Either way she’s laughing.”

The source went on to claim the show has come along “at a great time” for Katie.

They then added that she wants to be back on reality TV. A

Not only that, but the cash will “help her dire financial situation”.

