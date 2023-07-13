Katie Price defies mum to ‘undergo more cosmetic surgery’ as she’s seen with bandaged face

Katie Price has defied her mum to reportedly undergo more cosmetic surgery, the former model showing off her bandaged nose on TikTok.

In a live video – with photos obtained by the Daily Mail – she had a splint strapped to her nose and taped across her face, something she described as “itchy”.

It comes after her mum, Amy, urged the star not to undergo any more cosmetic surgery. She said on This Morning last week: “I didn’t want her to have any surgery so I cancelled a few so she couldn’t have them, then she learnt not to tell me.

“I do think it’s body dysmorphia and I think the tattoos are too, I mean her boobs are ridiculous if you ask me. It’s for her but I find with her tattoos it’s the same thing.”

Surgeries “ridiculous and dangerous”, says Katie Price’s mum

And in her upcoming autobiography, Amy has described her daughter’s surgeries as “ridiculous and dangerous”, also claiming that she has a pattern of undergoing surgery during difficult patches in her relationships. In an extract of her book published in The Sun, she said: “When most people have an off day or are feeling a bit down, they change the colour of their nails or dye their hair, but Kate changes the shape of her body.

“Over the years, we have all come to accept it as part of Kate’s personality, but we have also seen a pattern emerging — relationship difficulties correlate with an urge to change things on the outside, even though it is her inner thoughts and feelings that need attention.

“I’ve begun to warn her that if she’s not careful, she will end up looking like the Bride of Frankenstein, but she tells me not to waste my breath.”

16th boob job last year

Over the years, Katie has had a number of cosmetic procedures, from 16 boob jobs to rhinoplasty, facelifts, and veneers. In December last year, she had her 16th boob job in Belgium in a bid to reportedly have the “biggest boobs in Britain”.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Peter Andre is reportedly considering legal action against Amy, with the singer and his wife Emily thought to be upset with recent comments she’s made about him recently. In her upcoming book, she claims that Peter got with Katie in a bid to revive his career, something that Peter’s upset about.

