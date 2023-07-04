Amy Price admits she’s ‘still not out of the woods’ as she breaks silence on lung transplant

Katie Price’s mum, Amy Price, has broken her silence on her recent lung transplant.

The 71 year old revealed this week that she underwent the procedure in November amid her battle with a terminal long condition.

However, speaking about it in more detail on This Morning today (July 4), Amy admitted that she is “still not out of the woods”.

Amy Price has broken her silence on her lung transplant (Credit: ITV)

Amy Price lung transplant

In a joint interview with Katie recently, Amy shared the news of her recent lung transplant. Amy was diagnosed with a terminal lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in 2017.

I’m still not out of the woods, there’s a lot still that I’ve got to improve on but I’m just really grateful.

As she appeared on This Morning today to speak about her upcoming memoir, Holly Willoughby took the opportunity to ask Amy how she was doing.

Amy issued a health update on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

“It’s been really difficult,” Amy told her honestly. “I had gradually got worse in 2022. I knew that was my last year because the symptoms I had were really quite bad.”

Amy explained that she reached the point where she could barely breathe and was on oxygen constantly.

“So when I was offered the transplant, I really jumped at it,” she said.

Amy Price ‘still not out of the woods’

However she was quick to admit: “It hasn’t been simple, it hasn’t been easy. There’s a lot that’s gone wrong with me, which the transplant people anticipate because it’s quite hard having a new organ in your body.”

She explained that she has to take organ rejection drugs and is monitored every week.

Amy added: “I’m still not out of the woods, there’s a lot still that I’ve got to improve on but I’m just really grateful.”

Amy expressed her gratitude to all the staff at the Harefield hospital where she had her transplant. She also thanked the transplant community that has supported her throughout.

It was Amy’s illness that inspired her to write her memoir, The Last Word, that will be published later this week. The upcoming autobiography promises to give an honest account of her daughter Katie’s colourful life and career.

