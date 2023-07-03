In the latest Katie Price news, her mum Amy has made an incredible gesture after being given a second chance at life with a lung transplant.

Amy has been battling terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after being diagnosed back in 2017.

And, in a new joint interview with her famous daughter, Amy revealed that she is currently in recovery following a lung transplant.

Katie’s mum has been battling a terminal lung condition (Credit: Channel 4)

Mum of Katie Price shares health news

Katie’s mum is gearing up for the release of her tell-all memoir, The Last Word. In a new interview with OK!, Amy and Katie sat down for an emotional chat where they discussed the upcoming book.

If I pop off, my grandchildren don’t know anything about me and about my family.

“I was sitting here in February and I thought, do you know what? If I pop off, my grandchildren don’t know anything about me and about my family,” said Amy. She went on: “So, I thought, I need to write something down. I started writing every day and it gave me a purpose.”

Amy – with daughters Sophie and Katie – revealed she has had a lung transplant (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie’s mum makes incredible gesture

Amy also went on to reveal she’s recently had a lung transplant – and is currently in recovery. What’s more, she has made an incredible gesture following her second chance at life.

According to the publication, Amy donated her fee, as well as all proceeds and royalties from the memoir, to three charities that helped her.

However, after expressing gratitude to doctors and her donor, Amy explained that, out of respect for their family, she won’t say more about the op. Instead, she urged readers to “celebrate being alive”.

Her mum is about to release a tell-all memoir

Amy on her famous daughter’s surgery

Elsewhere in Amy’s memoir, Amy also revealed the reason why the star continues to get cosmetic surgery.

Published on The Sun, an extract read: “When most people have an off day or are feeling a bit down, they change the colour of their nails or dye their hair, but Kate changes the shape of her body. It’s usually her boobs, although she has had liposuction, a mini facelift, a brow lift and a bum lift.”

The extract continued: “Attracting men is not her motivation. She does it because she thinks it makes her in control of her body. Over the years, we have all come to accept it as part of Kate’s personality, but we have also seen a pattern emerging — relationship difficulties correlate with an urge to change things on the outside, even though it is her inner thoughts and feelings that need attention.”

Katie is the mother of son Harvey, 21, son Junior, 18, daughter Princess, 15, son Jett, nine, and daughter Bunny, eight.

