Katie Price shares new health diagnosis as she reveals her ‘brain is wired differently’

In the latest Katie Price news, the telly legend has bravely opened up about a new health diagnosis, revealing her “brain is wired differently.”

The 45-year-old model sat down for a joint interview with mum Amy, who is preparing to release a memoir about her life after Katie shot to fame over 20 years ago.

And during their emotional chat, Katie – who has Harvey, 21, Junior, 18, Princess, 16, Jett, 10, and eight-year-old Bunny from previous relationships – revealed that she has been diagnosed with ADHD.

Katie’s opened up about a new health diagnosis (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price news: TV star shares health diagnosis

Speaking to OK!, Katie opened up about her recent diagnosis. She also revealed she’s now working alongside a therapist to manage her ADHD. She said: “I’ve tried to educate my mum, but my brain is wired differently to other people.

“I hate labels, but now my mum and I have both spoken to doctors and she has realised why I’ve done things in the past, why I act the way I do, why I do things, why I am the way I am.”

Kate Price learned to ‘hold back’ since ADHD news

Katie went on to note how she’s “got better”. And, thanks to therapy, she’s learned to “hold back and listen” as well as take into consideration what other people are feeling and saying.

“I can admit I have made wrong choices. I haven’t listened to certain things my mum or anyone might have said. So it has put me in situations that have been unnecessary and caused drama and stress,” she added.

Katie revealed her ‘brain is wired differently’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie and Carl Woods back together?

Kate’s health update comes after it was reported she had rekindled her romance with Carl Woods.

The TV star confirmed on Instagram earlier last month that she and Carl had split. Taking to Instagram at the time, she said: “Extensions out ready for a new transformation. Literally had so much [bleep] thrown at me and being single now.” But despite declaring that she was single, it appears things might have changed after they were spotted outside a nail salon at the weekend.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Carl can be seen dropping off Katie and her daughter Bunny at the nail salon in Sussex. The pair looked very affectionate as they shared a romantic kiss. Katie also looked glamorous as she wore her black hair down, with a bright orange T-shirt and baggy pants.

