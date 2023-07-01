Katie Price’s ex welcomes twins who were given just 1% chance of survival

Katie Price’s ex Alex Reid has welcomed twin babies after they were given a one percent chance of survival.

Alex’s fiancée Nikki Manashe gave birth to non-identical boys via caesarean section.

Speaking in a new interview, Nikki opened up about her challenging pregnancy and seven-year IVF journey.

Alex Reid and fiancée Nikki Manashe’s challenging pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harley Street Fertility Clinic (@hsfc_uk)

Nikki told MailOnline: “To just have them in my arms. I am complete now. I have my family and I never need to revisit that dark place again.

“All those different surgeries from miscarrying and injecting myself. All those hospital appointments. It was worth it.”

Nikki and Alex are also the proud parents of Anastasia, who was born in 2021. Anastasia’s birth came after they went through a seven-year IVF battle, as well as six miscarriages.

Alex, who was married to Katie in 2010, is also the father of daughter Dolly, eight, from his former partner Chantelle Houghton.

Alex Reid and Katie Price got married in 2010 but split after 11 months (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price ex welcomes twins

Nikki was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease last year. She was then implanted with two embryos – one embryo was seven-years-old and the other was from a couple of years prior.

However, after a Premature Rupture Of Membranes (PROM) 18 weeks into her pregnancy, Nikki and Alex were advised to terminate the pregnancy due to the risk of her going into an early labour and developing sepsis.

Despite the advise from doctors, Nikki continued her pregnancy and had a c-section at 36 weeks.

Alex Reid has welcomed twin sons with his fiancée Nikki (Credit: Splash News)

“I thought if I die here and have brought them into this world, I’ve done my job,” she said. “It’s ok done what I’ve wanted to do which is bring them here safely. I’m so proud of myself. It is such a relief for me.

“I never have to go through pregnancy again. I can close a dark chapter of my life.”

Speaking about Alex, Nikki added: “He was really nervous, really scared for them. All I could hear was ‘my boys’. He was very overwhelmed.”

The couple named their babies Phoenix Bobby and Hunter George. Hunter George was named after Nikki’s grandfather and great uncle, while Phoenix’s middle name Bobby was a tribute to Alex’s late father Bob.

Read More: Katie Price visited by RSPCA following tragic death of dog Blade amid claims it was ‘deliberate’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know