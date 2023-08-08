Katie Price being interviewed
News

Katie Price ignores petition to ban her from more pets as ‘she buys new dog’

Over 35,000 people want her banned from owning pets

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Katie Price has reportedly bought herself a new puppy, just weeks after the death of her guard dog, Blade.

The reported new purchase comes as a petition to stop Katie owning pets surpasses 35,000 signatures.

Katie lost her beloved German Shepherd, Blade, back in June. While it was widely reported that the dog died in a traffic accident on the A24, Katie has claimed that his death was “deliberate”. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie’s pets

Prior to Blade, at least six more of Katie’s pets have died in traumatic circumstances.

Just seven months earlier, her Pomeranian, Sharon, was reportedly killed on the same stretch of road as Blade, as was German Shepherd, Sparkle before her.

During lockdown, a French bulldog belonging to her daughter Princess also died after becoming trapped under a chair.

Before that, Katie also lost one of her horses after it escaped onto a motorway, and another German shepherd, Queenie, who was hit by a delivery driver.

Meanwhile, it was also claimed her chameleon, Marvin, died “of a broken heart”.

Katie Price with her horses
Katie Price has owned many pets over the years (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie’s unfortunate track record with pets has led to an online petition to ban her outright from owning animals. The petition on Change.org currently stands at 35,351 signatures. It begs: “We need to stop this now no more animals need to die”.

Katie Price new puppy

In spite of the growing campaign against her, Katie has apparently adopted yet another furry friend. According to the Sun, she bought another German Shepherd over the weekend and has named it Tank.

A source is quoted as saying: “Katie is well aware that there’s strong feelings towards her and pet ownership. The pup is still too young to leave the house, but Katie is keen to keep Tank on the down low for now.”

They insisted: “She was heartbroken after Blade’s death and is determined to keep Tank safe. In time, it could grow into her new protection dog and fill the void left by Blade. Katie has always lived by her own rules and she’s adamant she’ll prove her critics wrong and give Tank a loving home.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Tank will join an already busy menagerie at the Price residence, which is also home to Katie’s beloved horse Wallis, a cat called Hagrid and a chihuahua called Captain, amongst others.

ED! have contacted reps for comment on this story.

Read More: Katie Price planning ‘secret wedding’ after rekindling romance with ex: ‘She loves the thrill of getting married’

YouTube video player

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Katie Price

Trending Articles

Coronation Street logo
Coronation Street on-screen couple we didn’t know were married in real life
Dancing On Ice logo
Dancing On Ice star announces he’s married his partner: ‘It really was the perfect day’
Stacey Solomon on Bake Off
Stacey Solomon fans shocked by her son Zachary’s appearance in new family photo
Kady and Ouzy on Love Island 2023
‘Truth’ behind Kady and Ouzy split as ‘cheating row’ between Love Island couple exposed
Nick Owen on BBC Midlands Today
Nick Owen reveals he’s being treated for ‘extensive and aggressive’ cancer
Sandra Bullock straight faced on the red carpet and her partner wearing sunglasses
Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies ‘peacefully’ aged 57 after ‘private battle’ with ALS