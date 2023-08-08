Katie Price ignores petition to ban her from more pets as ‘she buys new dog’

Katie Price has reportedly bought herself a new puppy, just weeks after the death of her guard dog, Blade.

The reported new purchase comes as a petition to stop Katie owning pets surpasses 35,000 signatures.

Katie lost her beloved German Shepherd, Blade, back in June. While it was widely reported that the dog died in a traffic accident on the A24, Katie has claimed that his death was “deliberate”.

Katie’s pets

Prior to Blade, at least six more of Katie’s pets have died in traumatic circumstances.

Just seven months earlier, her Pomeranian, Sharon, was reportedly killed on the same stretch of road as Blade, as was German Shepherd, Sparkle before her.

During lockdown, a French bulldog belonging to her daughter Princess also died after becoming trapped under a chair.

Before that, Katie also lost one of her horses after it escaped onto a motorway, and another German shepherd, Queenie, who was hit by a delivery driver.

Meanwhile, it was also claimed her chameleon, Marvin, died “of a broken heart”.

Katie’s unfortunate track record with pets has led to an online petition to ban her outright from owning animals. The petition on Change.org currently stands at 35,351 signatures. It begs: “We need to stop this now no more animals need to die”.

Katie Price new puppy

In spite of the growing campaign against her, Katie has apparently adopted yet another furry friend. According to the Sun, she bought another German Shepherd over the weekend and has named it Tank.

A source is quoted as saying: “Katie is well aware that there’s strong feelings towards her and pet ownership. The pup is still too young to leave the house, but Katie is keen to keep Tank on the down low for now.”

They insisted: “She was heartbroken after Blade’s death and is determined to keep Tank safe. In time, it could grow into her new protection dog and fill the void left by Blade. Katie has always lived by her own rules and she’s adamant she’ll prove her critics wrong and give Tank a loving home.”

Tank will join an already busy menagerie at the Price residence, which is also home to Katie’s beloved horse Wallis, a cat called Hagrid and a chihuahua called Captain, amongst others.

