Katie Price ‘in bits’ as beloved dog dies, taking toll of lost pets to six

Katie Price has lost another beloved pet dog – the sixth animal to have died while under her care.

The former glamour model, 44, is said to be ‘in bits’ to have lost her Pomeranian, Sharon, in a car accident.

What happened to Katie Price’s dog?

It has been reported the dog was run over after she managed to flee from an open gate and jumped into the busy A24 road.

The driver who was thought to have hit Sharon took the dog to Arun Vets in Pulborough, West Sussex. It was there that it was confirmed Sharon had died.

A source close to Katie told The Sun that she was ‘in bits’ about the loss, and that the incident was down to ‘rotten luck’.

How many pets does Katie Price have?

Katie is an animal lover, and has had several pets in her care.

Currently, she owns chihuahuas Captain, Buddy, Colin and Batman. She also has a guide dog called Blade.

However, six of her beloved furry friends have died in more recent years.

In 2017, Katie, who is a keen equestrian, lost one of her horses after it was hit by a car.

A year later, her German Shepherd, Queenie, was killed after it was accidentally hit by a delivery driver.

Meanwhile, it was claimed her chameleon, Marvin, died “of a broken heart”. This was caused when her children, Junior and Princess, went to stay with ex, Peter Andre.

A second German Shepherd, Sparkle, was killed in 2020 when it was hit by a car on the busy A24.

And during lockdown, her French Bulldog Rolo was suffocated, after falling asleep under a chair.

In more recent months, Katie has welcomed Carl Woods’s dog Sid, to the fold.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her son, Harvey, kissing Sid.

Petition against Katie Price

However, the death of numerous animals under Katie’s care has prompted a petition, making unsubstantiated claims, set up by concerned animal lovers.

On Change.org, the petition reads: “She jokes about her mucky mansion. But it ain’t a joke that animals are dying from her lack of care.

Katie and Carl are thought to have called it quits (Credit: YouTube)

“Being left alone to meet untimely deaths, and nobody is saying enough is enough and carry on selling her animals.

“We need to stop this now, no more animals need to die.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted a representative for Katie Price for comment.

Katie Price relationship woes

In other Pricey news, the businesswoman was delivered a blow after she split with her fiance, Carl Woods.

Carl confirmed the news on his Instagram page to his 229,000 followers in a video post.

Carl took to Instagram to announce the split (Credit: YouTube)

“There is no easy way to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing, but me and Katie are not together anymore.

“I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me,” he continued. “She’s admitted that she’s cheated on me, she slept with somebody else.

“So yeah, that’s the end of that, I guess.”

