Katie Price and Carl Woods’ split reportedly took place after a blazing row, reports suggest.

Police were reportedly called to the former glamour model’s home last night (November 21), just hours before their split.

Earlier today, Carl announced that he and Katie have split up.

The 34 year old took to Instagram this morning to share the news with his 229k followers.

Katie and Carl have split, the car dealer has confirmed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Carl Woods split

In a video posted on his story, Carl confirmed that his relationship with Katie, 44, is over.

“There is no easy way to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing, but me and Katie are not together anymore,” Carl said in the video.

“I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me,” he continued. “She’s admitted that she’s cheated on me, she slept with somebody else.”

He then continued, saying: “So yeah, that’s the end of that, I guess.

“I’m just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that’s done.”

Katie reportedly cheated on Carl (Credit: YouTube)

‘Police called prior to Katie Price and Carl Woods split’

Now it has been reported that just hours before their split, police were called to the glamour model’s home.

The pair reportedly had a huge row last night at around 9pm, leading to police turning up.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that Katie had rung the police as she feared for her safety.

“Carl was furious after discovering texts from another man on Katie’s phone. He’s demanded Katie return her engagement ring but she’s having none of it and hasn’t even apologised,” the source alleged.

“Things have been rocky between them for a long time, and Katie’s family don’t want him in her life. He’s been increasingly jealous ever since it was revealed she had been texting ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson from daughter Princess‘s phone in March.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We responded to a report of a domestic incident. Officers attended to conduct a welfare check. Enquiries are ongoing and there is no further information at this stage.”

No arrests were made last night.

ED! has contacted Katie and Carl’s reps for comment.

Carl and Katie have been engaged for 18 months (Credit: YouTube)

Katie and Carl’s rows

According to OK!, Katie has removed all trace of Carl from her Instagram following their split.

The outlet also claimed last week that they had cut their holiday to Thailand short following rows.

OK! speculated that Carl would “likely be fuming” that Katie commented on an Instagram post concerning her ex, Kris Boyson.

“They’ve already been having rows so this isn’t going to help things,” a source said.

“Katie has probably done it to wind Carl up. She doesn’t seem to care.”

They then continued, saying: “Carl isn’t a fan of Kris. They had a huge argument earlier this year after Carl accused her of messaging Kris. So for him to see Katie comment on [this] post, it’s surely going to rock the boat.”

