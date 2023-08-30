All the pets Katie Price has ever owned and what happened to them after she’s accused of ‘hitting’ new puppy

Katie Price came under fire this week after she was accused of reportedly ‘hitting’ her new pet dog, Tank.

The former glamour model, who brought the German Shepherd pup home earlier this month, was chatting with her followers during a live stream on social media app TikTok at the time.

In footage obtained by The Sun, users questioned whether Katie had ‘tapped’ the pooch after she became visbily frustrated when he sat on her favourite jumpers. “Get off,” she was heard saying. “You’re sitting on my jumpers, my love jumpers that I love. Get off. Jesus Christ… Anyway, as I was saying…”

Katie Price came under fire after she was accused of allegedly hitting her dog (Credit: ITV)

Onlookers were shocked, as one reportedly asked: “Did she just hit her dog?” Another added: “Omggggg.”

Katie’s handling of her pets has been questioned over the years after seven animals have reportedly died in her care since 2017.

A petition was set up online in 2020 on the platform Change.com, lobbying for the star not to be able to buy any more animals. Leading animal charity PETA has also previously criticised Katie.

Here, we take a look at every pet she’s owned and what happened to them.

Blade

Back in June, Katie announced the death of her protection dog Blade, who was sadly hit by a car near her West Sussex home.

She wrote on Instagram: “Words can’t express the lost of my best friend my protector my absolutely everything who had sadly passed away today. I have no words to say how I’m feeling but numb and shocked rip Blade.”

Katie revealed that the RSPCA visited her house. She also claimed that someone had deliberately killed the hound.

“Update – RSPCA have been up to my house not having any concerns about my animals and never had but we are trying to put together how blade has been killed and his last steps as this is a deliberate target to kill him,” she shared with fans. “We are trying to put together how Blade has been killed and his last steps as this is a deliberate target to kill him.”

Sharon

Blade’s death came seven months after another of Katie’s dogs, Sharon, was killed on the same road. The Pomeranian allegedly escaped and was hit by a car.

Precious

In September 2021, it was reported that Katie had given away the family’s French Bulldog, Precious, less than a year after getting her.

She is said to have handed over the dog to a crew member working on her channel 4 show, Mucky Mansion.

Katie was gifted the bulldog by her on/off fiancé Carl Woods on their six month anniversary.

“She’s a French bulldog called Precious – Princess came up with the name,” Katie told The Sun.

“It’s my six-month anniversary present from Carl. We might not have a baby, but this is our new baby together.”

Rolo

In 2020, Katie’s pet dog Rolo suffocated at her home. The French Bulldog, who was a present for daughter Princess for her 13th birthday, reportedly died after getting stuck in an electric armchair.

The Mirror reported that Katie fought to resuscitate the pup, administering CPR and rushing him to the vet. But it was sadly too late.

Katie opened up about Rolo’s death in a YouTube video with daughter Princess (Credit: YouTube)

“There was nothing they could do, but they did say he wouldn’t have died in pain, it was quick,” she said in a YouTube video. “It’s one of the worst things to see a lifeless puppy there who was fine five minutes before.”

Sparkle

Katie had bought Rolo to cheer Princess up after her Alsation Sparkle was knocked down by a car just months earlier.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she said: “Hey guys, really [expletive] off this morning. I’ve just woken up to realise that one of my dogs has been killed on the road. I’ve just checked with the neighbours and everything seems to be how it was when they left the dogs so I don’t know how they escaped but yeah, one of my Alsatians has been hit and killed.

“I was away last night with my PA and I left my neighbours to feed the dogs because that’s what they do when I’m not there.”

She added: “Obviously something has happened in the night.”

Katie once took Princess dog shopping (Credit: YouTube)

Bear

Sparkle’s half-sister, Bear, had three near-death experiences on the same road.

After he kept escaping and experienced a run-in with another dog, Katie re-homed the pooch in April 2019. Her rep told the Mirror at the time: “Yes she’s had to give Bear away because he kept running onto the road and he had bitten another dog. He had to go to the vets but because he was a risk to people they decided to give him back to the breeder. The vet advised this.

“Katie wouldn’t have wanted anything to happen to anyone, animals or children.”

Queenie

Katie’s German Shepherd Queenie died in 2018 after being killed by a motorist.

Katie, who had been given the dog for her 38th birthday by ex-husband Kieran Hayler, told her fans the incident had been caught on camera.

She claimed: “I’m absolutely devastated, heartbroken my faithful loving family dog’s life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog, seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die.”

She continued: “Very disappointed a human being can be this heartless! Security cameras show this and we have reported to police! DEVASTATED is a understatement.”

Marvin

In November 2018, her pet chameleon Marvin reportedly died “of a broken heart”.

A source close to the star claimed the lizard passed away after Katie’s son Junior moved in with dad Peter Andre.

“Marvin didn’t go with Junior when he moved in with his dad over the summer,” a source told The Sun. “And now Katie thinks that the reptile has died of a broken heart.”

Dobby and Hagrid

Katie used to regularly post her Sphynx cats Dobby and Hagrid on social media.

But in December 2017, she revealed that she was selling them for £1,300 each. In an advert, she explained that her dogs didn’t get on with them.

However, Katie has since shared pictures of the hairless cats on Instagram. Her last picture was in 2021, so it’s unclear whether she still owns them.

The death of her horse

One of Katie’s horses was tragically hit by a car in November 2017 after escaping from a field.

She wrote on Instagram: “Last night our friends’ horses including one of ours escaped from their field and ran onto the Road. We are devastated.”

Katie went on to say that a bystander had posted pictures of the dead animal online.

She said: “We are extremely upset to find out one of our horses was killed last night being hit by a car. And don’t appreciate that someone was circulating pictures of our horse dead in the road and put on Facebook.”

Katie’s current pets

As well as Tank, Katie has chihuahuas Captain, Buddy, Colin and Batman.

At her stable block in her home, dubbed Mucky Mansion, she also has horses Wallis and Emma. And she even has guinea pigs.

It was reported that she was “devastated” over the online petition to ban her owning pets.

A rep for the star previously said: “Katie is aware of this petition. It comes as a devastating blow as it is wholly biased, based on hearsay not actual fact. Katie loves her animals and to say otherwise is incorrect, unjust and unkind. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”

