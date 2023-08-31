Brian McFadden breaks silence after ex Kerry Katona’s damning parenting claims with message to their daughter

Brian McFadden has broken his silence after ex-wife Kerry Katona hit out at his parenting skills.

Appearing on Ellie McKay’s On A Mission Podcast, the former Atomic Kitten star claimed that Brian doesn’t provide for their two children, Molly, 22, and Lilly, 20.

She said: “I’m the one who provides for them. I didn’t get maintenance money off Brian. I signed a piece of paper saying, ‘You can keep your money, give me my kids.'”

Brian McFadden has broken his silence after ex Kerry Katona hit out at him (Credit: ITV)

Kerry and Brian tied the knot in 2002 but split just two years later. Kerry, who is also mum to Heidi, 16, Max, 15, and Dylan-Jorge, nine, from previous relationships, is now engaged to Ryan Mahoney. Brian is engaged to Danielle Parkinson and the pair welcomed their daughter Ruby in May 2021.

Kerry went on to say: “He was a [bleep] dad, he was a [bleep] dad. I think that really bothers the two girls especially now because he is a great dad with Ruby.”

Kerry made some damning claims about Brian’s parenting (Credit: YouTube)

Brian McFadden breaks his silence

And now, Brian has appeared to brush off Kerry’s claims as he wished their daughter Molly a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Westlife star shared a string of photos and wrote alongside: “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Molly. 22 today. I’m so very proud of you. Your talents are inspiring. I love you and enjoy your day and break before the misery of new term starts again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123)

Molly replied to her dad’s post, commenting: “Thank you love you xx.”

Brian’s followers couldn’t get over how alike the pair look. “Jeez Brian, she’s the image of you.. have a wonderful birthday,” one wrote.

“Gosh you guys are alike!! 22!! Wow!! Happy birthday Molly!! Hope you have an awesome day!” another said.

Meanwhile, Kerry also paid tribute in her own Instagram post.

She wrote: “22 years of age today!!!! @123_mollymc Happy birthday my beautiful baby girl…. My first born! I love you more then life itself and I’m so incredibly proud of the young lady you’ve become! Hope you have the best day ever.”

