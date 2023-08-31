Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona
News

Brian McFadden breaks silence after ex Kerry Katona’s damning parenting claims with message to their daughter

Kerry didn't hold back

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Brian McFadden has broken his silence after ex-wife Kerry Katona hit out at his parenting skills.

Appearing on Ellie McKay’s On A Mission Podcast, the former Atomic Kitten star claimed that Brian doesn’t provide for their two children, Molly, 22, and Lilly, 20.

She said: “I’m the one who provides for them. I didn’t get maintenance money off Brian. I signed a piece of paper saying, ‘You can keep your money, give me my kids.'”

Brian McFadden on Loose Women
Brian McFadden has broken his silence after ex Kerry Katona hit out at him (Credit: ITV)

Kerry and Brian tied the knot in 2002 but split just two years later. Kerry, who is also mum to Heidi, 16, Max, 15, and Dylan-Jorge, nine, from previous relationships, is now engaged to Ryan Mahoney. Brian is engaged to Danielle Parkinson and the pair welcomed their daughter Ruby in May 2021.

Kerry went on to say: “He was a [bleep] dad, he was a [bleep] dad. I think that really bothers the two girls especially now because he is a great dad with Ruby.”

Kerry Katona on a podcast
Kerry made some damning claims about Brian’s parenting (Credit: YouTube)

Brian McFadden breaks his silence

And now, Brian has appeared to brush off Kerry’s claims as he wished their daughter Molly a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Westlife star shared a string of photos and wrote alongside: “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Molly. 22 today. I’m so very proud of you. Your talents are inspiring. I love you and enjoy your day and break before the misery of new term starts again.”

Molly replied to her dad’s post, commenting: “Thank you love you xx.”

Brian’s followers couldn’t get over how alike the pair look. “Jeez Brian, she’s the image of you.. have a wonderful birthday,” one wrote.

“Gosh you guys are alike!! 22!! Wow!! Happy birthday Molly!! Hope you have an awesome day!” another said.

Meanwhile, Kerry also paid tribute in her own Instagram post.

She wrote: “22 years of age today!!!! @123_mollymc Happy birthday my beautiful baby girl…. My first born! I love you more then life itself and I’m so incredibly proud of the young lady you’ve become! Hope you have the best day ever.”

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals new weight as she hits slimming milestone

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Brian McFadden Kerry Katona

Trending Articles

Nick Knowles and Katya Jones on DIY SOS
DIY SOS viewers weep over most emotional episode of the show ever: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much’
Jill Dando
Jill Dando’s brother hopes new Netflix series Who Killed Jill Dando will bring her killer ’to justice’
Emmerdale's Liam, Charity, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans totally ship Charity and Liam – and beg bosses to forget about Mack
Prince Harry smiling as he talks to press at the Invictus Games 2023 press event
Prince Harry makes emotional confession about son Archie’s future in adorable family update
Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out
Stacey Solomon shares big news about son Rex as she admits struggle: ‘I can’t describe how emotional this makes me’
Katie Price speaks to camera
Katie Price slammed by animal charity over behaviour towards new dog: ‘She is an unfit dog guardian and irresponsible person’