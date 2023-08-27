On-again Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide in ‘most terrifying experience ever’ as plane engine explodes during flight

Love Island champions Ekin-Su and Davide were involved in some terrifying flight drama while returning home from holiday recently.

The terrified star revealed that the engine of the plane she was on exploded “four times” before they were forced to land.

Love Island star Ekin-Su and Davide in terrifying flight drama

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu was involved in some terrifying flight drama like “something from a movie” on Friday (August 25).

Taking to Twitter, Ekin-Su revealed that the engine of the plane she was on exploded “four times” while travelling from Bodrum to Manchester.

Ekin-Su and her boyfriend, Davide, were heading home from their holiday when their plane malfunctioned.

“Nightmare experience @jet2tweets the flight from Bodrum to Manchester the engine on the left exploded 4 times flames and sparks …something from a movie,” she tweeted.

“Emergency landed in Antalya. Most terrifying experience ever! Still worried about if we will make it safe,” she then added.

Ekin-Su’s flight drama sounded terrifying! (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their support to Love Island star Ekin-Su

Fans took to the replies – with some even revealing that they’d been on the same flight as the 29-year-old Love Island star.

“We were on the same flight and I’ve never felt more scared in my whole life and I’ve always loved flying. It has genuinely changed my opinion of flying. It was some sort of freak accident as it doesn’t happen often, but being helpless and in the air was horrid. Get home safe,” one fan said.

“We were on the same flight as you guys and I’ve never experienced fear like it. We’ve just arrived home now so hopefully you’ll be out of there soon if you haven’t already left. You’ll be glad to know they did send a different plane. Safe journey,” another wrote.

“Oh my god that sounds like a nightmare! Hope you two make it home safely!” a third wrote.

Ekin-Su and Davide split in June (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Ekin-Su’s holiday comes not long after it was revealed that she and Davide had split – although we now know that this was temporary.

Taking to Instagram back in June, Davide revealed that the couple – who had won Love Island in 2022 – had split.

“Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best,” he said.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible,” he then continued.

However, the couple are now back together – as proven by their recent jaunt to Bodrum together.

