Love Island ‘all stars’ announced as Maya Jama shares start date and shock move from ITV

Maya Jama has announced that she will be the host of a brand-new Love Island ‘all stars’ series, called the Love Island Games.

The never-seen-before spin-off series will bring together former stars from the UK, US and Aussie versions of the show.

Maya Jama will be hosting a new Love Island spin-off (Credit: ITV)

Love Island Games announced

Maya unveiled the new reality TV series over on Instagram last night (August 24).

“Hi everyone,” she said in a video. “I have some very very exciting news. I’m off to Fiji for the first-ever Love Island Games! It is going to be amazing.”

She went on to tease some more deets about the upcoming show.

“Your favourites from Love Island UK, USA and Australia plus some more are gonna be over there so who do you want to come back and snatch the crown?”

If you already can’t wait for your next Love Island fix, then don’t worry, it’s coming sooner than you think. The series will begin airing on November 1, this time on Peacock, rather than the usual ITV. New episodes will air nightly six days a week.

As Maya explained, the stars will be sent to Fiji, where they’ll have to compete in a series of challenges and romance-themed scenarios all in the hopes of being crowned the show’s champion.

Spanning both couple and team tasks, hopefuls will have to survive eliminations, pairings, last-minute competition twists and unexpected recouplings in order to be named master of the games.

Iain Stirling also returns to do the voiceovers.

Fan reaction

The news has sparked much excitement among fans.

“This is gonna be lit,” one person commented.

Another said: “OMG THE CROSSOVER I NEEDED!”

A third also agreed: “OMG I can’t wait to watch this. I’m so so thrilled.”

Naturally, many fans quickly began speculating over which stars would be making a comeback.

Will the legendary Ekin-Su be returning to Love Island? (Credit: ITV)

“PLEASE EKIN-SU AND my loyal girl Georgia Steel!!!” one person begged. Another person said: “Paige and Jacques we need this.”

Love Island UK OGs Ovie and Maura were also popular choices. Another person threw out some more names: “Ekin, Davide, Indiyah, Dami, Justine, Caleb, Luke. (I know some are broken up but we love the drama okay).”

