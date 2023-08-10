Kady McDermott reveals explosive un-aired Love Island row as she slams co-star’s ‘bad manners’

The latest Love Island news has seen Kady McDermott open up about her time on the ITV dating show – and she’s claimed that not all the drama made it to the screen.

Kady returned to Love Island for a second time this year after appearing on the show’s second season in 2016 but left once again without finding lasting love.

After leaving, she sat down with Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks on their podcast, Staying Relevant, to dish the dirt on the show and fellow contestants.

She spoke about how she has received death threats and backlash online for being honest about contestants on the show.

Love Island news: Kady dishes the dirt

She said: “I have never said I don’t like anyone, I’ve not been malicious. It’s not personal. If someone says, ‘Oh who was the messiest to live with?’ I said Scott because he never made his bed, and he was all this stuff… I’m not saying this person is a horrible person.”

On Scott she also alleged that there was an explosive argument that didn’t make it to the final edit.

Host Sam divulged rumours he’d heard about Islander Scott and his behaviour on the show. Sam said: “I hear Scott clicked [his fingers] at producers. Had he had a bit of an attitude in there?”

Kady shared an example of Scott’s behaviour on the show and how he came to blows with fellow contestant Mehdi.

She alleged: “Him and Mehdi at lunchtime, the food wasn’t the best, okay, it wasn’t, but we got fed and… it was fine, it done the job. [Scott] basically kicked off one day, and Mehdi lost his [bleep] at him.”

Scott’s moaning seemingly got too much for Mehdi, causing him to explode. Kady added: “Scott pushed his plate and was like, ‘This food is [bleep], there is no protein, like where is the food?’ and Mehdi lost his [bleep] and said: ‘You are so ungrateful!’ It was a big big argument. Again, I like Scott, but he just had some bad manners and that’s fact.”

Kady’s rift with a fellow contestant

The down-on-her-luck romance hopeful didn’t shy away from talking about her feud with Mitch on the show. Both Pete and Kady called the star “desperate” to be on TV.

Pete mentioned that he heard from someone he knew at ITV that Mitch “flew out for another series and didn’t actually go in and applied for Married at First Sight, he’s basically just desperate to be on TV”.

Kady replied: “Yeah and he applied for Big Brother. He even said in the villa, that he flew out for the winter one for two weeks and then they flew him back, so I don’t know why he’s denying it.”

