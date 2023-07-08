Disgusted Love Island viewers slam brutal scene: ‘This isn’t entertainment’

It’s always brutal for the Islanders after the Casa Amor twist, but Love Island became especially savage last night.

Things between Scott Van Der Sluis and Catherine Agbaje came to a head after she chose to recouple in the other villa.

Scott offered his apologies to Catherine (Credit: ITV)

Catherine, 22, paired off with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson. Meanwhile, footballer Scott chose to remain loyal.

Scott still has a soft spot for Catherine, and on Friday’s episode, he pulled his former partner for a chat.

Love Island: Scott confronts Catherine

While he revealed he missed her, Catherine was less keen for a reunion. She bluntly told him ‘the damage was done’, and that she was pursuing things with Elom.

It was a heartbreaking moment of high drama, but viewers weren’t impressed with the scenes.

Catherine chose to recouple in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV)

Many took to Twitter to slam Catherine’s behaviour.

“This is wild! I’m actually crying for Scott!” one fan wrote. “He apologised. LET IT BE KNOWN THAT A MAN WHO WENT TO CASA, STAYED 300% LOYAL, STOOD ALONE ON THE FIRE PIT… is apologising. He’s pouring his heart to her and she’s treating it like a joke.”

“Omg Catherine!!” said a second. “Scott is trying and she’s just cutting him off. What did we miss? Why so much vim?”

I’m not sure I can continue watching Scott sad and heartbroken over Catherine.

“I’m not sure I can continue watching Scott sad and heartbroken over Catherine for much longer,” asked a third.

Meanwhile, others found the scene a turn-off.

“This isn’t even entertainment,” sniped one viewer.

“It’s just sad,” agreed a second. “I don’t like seeing people get treated like this on TV.”

When is the next dumping?

And things are about to get even more intense in the villa, with the return of the infamous ‘movie night’.

According to The Sun, it’s set to be the most brutal screening the Islanders have ever seen.

Some felt Catherine was unfair (Credit: ITV)

A source said: “Some of the cast have been acting like there weren’t cameras watching their every move.

“That is going to be very apparent soon when certain people’s actions play out on the big screen. It’s going to be messy.”

