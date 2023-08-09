Love Island star Mitch Taylor hits out at ‘irrelevant’ Kady McDermott after her remarks about his behaviour

Love Island star Mitch Taylor has hit back at Kady McDermott’s remarks about his behaviour.

In an interview with Heat Dates, Kady called Mitch a “Love Island superfan” and said, “he’s being smart [because] Mitch studied every series of Love Island. He even said to me he wants to be a memorable character”.

Furthermore, Kady also claimed that Mitch’s coupling with Ella B was “fake from both sides”. She added: “In the villa, we were with each other every second of the day. We know if there is genuine connections or not. The two are faking it.”

Love Island star Mitch hits out at Kady McDermott’s remarks

Speaking out following Kady’s remarks, Mitch told the On Demand Entertainment podcast: “She’s calling me a superfan but I didn’t watch it ever. I flew out for the winter one and whilst I were out there they were asking me for my top three and I had to ask my sister because I’m too busy working so I don’t have time to watch it. Only one I did watch was the winter one because I were going on and Tommy and Molly’s season.”

On an Instagram Live recently, Mitch also said: “You said you need to keep me at arm’s reach… I’m a superfan – I’ve never watched a series in my life. I didn’t even know who you were when you came in! That were out of order that.” During the podcast episode, Mitch also discussed Kady’s row with Zachariah Noble in the Love Island reunion last weekend. Mitch said: “You’re saying to Zach 15 minutes of fame? Bro you had to come back on another season because you were becoming irrelevant so don’t come at Zach for that because you sound like a doughnut basically.'” Mitch hit back at Kady’s claims (Credit: ITV) Rumours about Mitch’s Love Island application Despite Mitch’s claims that he only watched the winter series of Love Island, a source alleged that Mitch worked with a PR agency to help work on his application. The source told MailOnline: “Mitch worked with a PR agency to help him write the best application and applied last summer. He was then offered a place on the winter series and flew out to South Africa but the producers weren’t able to get him the villa. “Instead they offered him a place as an OG Islander this season.”

