So many celebrity babies are due in 2023, it looks as though the stork is going to have his hands full!

Earlier this week, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton announced the birth of baby girl Minnie.

And lots more of our favourite celebrities are about to reach their due date, too.

Here’s all the stars expecting to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet in 2023…

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their new baby any day now (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity babies 2023: Stacey Solomon

After keeping her pregnancy secret for months, Stacey Solomon recently revealed that she’s expecting her third baby with husband Joe Swash.

Stacey didn’t tell the public till she was eight months into her pregnancy, and she’s due to pop imminently!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are about to become parents (Credit: Splash News)

Molly-Mae Hague

The Love Island star and partner Tommy Fury are due to become parents to their first child any day now.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have kept their followers up to date with the progress of the pregnancy.

And shared ahead of the birth that they’re expecting a little baby girl.

Montana Brown has announced she’s going to become a mum (Credit: Splash News)

More Love Island babies

Meanwhile, other Love Island stars are also welcoming babies this year.

Amy Hart and boyfriend Sam Rason are expecting their first baby together in early March.

She’s also set her sights on a wedding, too, revealing she’ll give herself 18 months to get back in shape after the birth before walking down the aisle.

Montana Brown and boyfriend Mark O’Connor are set to become parents this year, too.

She revealed her pregnancy in December and said in an Instagram Q&A: “Baby O’Connor coming next summer.”

Shaughna Phillips announced her pregnancy last October.

She’s keeping her due date under wraps, but it’s thought Shaughna and baby daddy Billy will welcome the new arrival in March.

Lucy Fallon is due to welcome her first baby this year (Credit: Splash News)

Corrie star Lucy Fallon

Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany in Coronation Street, is expecting her first baby with her footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

Announcing the news, Lucy said: “We’ve been keeping it a secret. I’m scared but excited.”

It’s thought the couple will welcome the new arrival in February.

The only way is pregnancy for TOWIE stars

A handful of TOWIE stars are also welcoming babies this year.

Mario Falcone and wife Becky are expecting their second baby.

In December, they revealed she was 16 weeks pregnant, meaning the new arrival should be delivered early this summer.

The baby was conceived by IVF after a miscarriage earlier last year. They’re also parents to son Parker.

Elsewhere, it was recently reported that Ferne McCann is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Lorri.

They recently celebrated their first anniversary together.

And it’ll be a bumper delivery for Amy Childs, who is expecting twins this year.

Amy is already mum to Polly, five, and Ritchie, four, and will welcome the twins – with partner Billy – in April.

Ashley James is expecting baby number two (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity babies 2023: Made In Chelsea stars prepare for parenthood

Ashley James and Binky Felstead are both set to welcome new babies this year.

Ashley is already mum to son Alfie, who was born in January 2021. Her new arrival with partner Tommy is due to arrive in March.

She’s already revealed that they’re having a baby girl.

Binky, meanwhile, is expecting her third baby.

She revealed the baby’s star sign will be Taurus, indicating it’ll be born between April 20 and May 20.

Binky is already mum to daughter India, five, with ex Josh Patterson, and toddler son Wolfie, with husband Max.

New Gogglebox cast members coming right up!

Two Gogglebox cast members have announced they are expecting babies this year, too.

Pete Sandiford and wife Paige will welcome their second baby. They’re already parents to son Jimmy, who makes regular appearances on the show.

Meanwhile, Ellie Warner is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Nat.

She hasn’t revealed her due date, but she has showed off her growing baby bump at a friend’s baby shower.

James Bye and wife Victoria are expecting baby number four (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity babies 2023: Soap stars adding to their broods

A couple of soap favourites are also expecting babies this year.

EastEnders star James Bye and wife Victoria are expecting their fourth baby.

They’re already parents to three little boys, so it looks like they’ll have their hands full!

Baby number three is on the way for Jennie McAlpine (Credit: Splash News)

Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz in Coronation Street, is also pregnant.

She recently announced that she is six months pregnant, with her bundle of joy due in April.

It’ll be Jennie’s third baby with husband Chris.

Jordan Banjo and wife Naomi are expecting baby number three (Credit: Splash News)

And there’s more…

Elsewhere, Jordan Banjo has announced he’s set to become a dad again.

He and wife Naomi are set to welcome a little boy in the spring. It’ll be their third baby.

Daisy Lowe is also expecting. She’s having her first baby with fiancé Jordan.

Singer Jessie J is also in the family way. Earlier this year she announced she was pregnant, with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman’s baby.

They’ve reportedly been dating since April 2022.

Jessie J recently shared her baby news (Credit: Splash News)

Bianca Gascoigne is also expecting her first baby with boyfriend Arron.

She’s already revealed they’re having a baby girl, due next month.

