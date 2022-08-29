Love Island star Amy Hart has announced she’s pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Sam.

The reality TV star, who appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island, shared the happy news on Loose Women today.

Amy has been open about her fertility journey and documented freezing her eggs during a segment on Loose Women.

On Monday, she returned to the show to announce she’s pregnant.

Amy announced she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Amy Hart pregnant

The star told the panellists: “So as you have just seen when I’ve been on here before, I’ve talked about fertility MOTs and Loose Women supported me to then get my fertility MOT.

“Then I came on here to share the results. Then I froze my eggs because of it and then I met Sam and he had his first TV appearance on Loose Women.

“So I felt the only place that I could announce that I’m pregnant was Loose Women!”

Amy has documented her fertility journey on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Amy admitted it was “very unexpected” as they weren’t going to start trying until next year.

She revealed she’s between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant as every scan is different.

Amy said she didn’t use her frozen eggs as she conceived naturally.

Sam then joined Amy on the show and the pair discussed their pregnancy plans.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Amy shared the wonderful news with her followers.

Amy said she’s 13 or 14 weeks pregnant (Credit: ITV)

The pair dressed up in Abba inspired outfits as Amy held the baby scans.

A message read: “So as you may or may not have noticed we’ve been a little less active on here in the last few months, certainly a lot less drunken behaviour on Amy’s stories. In short, she’s either been asleep or nauseous.”

The couple continued: “We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all.

“Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out. So much so that if we’d started trying in January as planned we probably wouldn’t have fallen pregnant as we would have been nowhere near the ovulation days!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo)

Amy Hart boyfriend

“We were told earlier this year that if we hadn’t fallen pregnant within 6 months of starting trying, it would be straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh!!”

They added: “Finally, we just want to say, to everyone who’s shared their journeys with Amy over the years when she’s talked about IVF/egg freezing/AMH, we will always strive to be as sensitive as we can, minimal moaning, we hope to always have a positive mindset.

“The baby will be an addition to our pages as we share our lives, not the sole focus (Amy literally can’t wait to get back to 1am drunken stories.).”

