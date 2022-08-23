Laura Whitmore quits Love Island as bookies announce favourite to replace her

Laura Whitmore’s Love Island journey is over, as she announced last night that she is stepping down from hosting the hit ITV2 show.

Now the bookies’ favourites to take over from her have been revealed – and there are some interesting choices being touted as Love Island’s new host.

Laura has quit the show (Credit: ITV)

Laura Whitmore quits Love Island

Last night it was announced that Laura had stepped down from her role hosting Love Island.

Laura has been the host of Love Island and its spin-off, Aftersun, since 2020.

Announcing the news yesterday, Laura revealed that having to fly back and forth between South Africa – where the winter series will take place – was one of the reasons why she was unable to continue in the role.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects,” she said.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into 3 series.

“I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Emily is the bookies’ favourite (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Laura Whitmore’s Love Island replacement

Since Laura announced that she would be stepping down, speculation has been rife over who will be replacing her.

Now MyBettingSites has revealed who the favourite to replace the Irish star is.

Former Inbetweeners and Celebrity Juice star Emily Atack is the bookie’s favourite to replace Laura on the show.

She currently stands at 5/1 to take on the Love Island gig in 2023.

Former Islander Maura Higgins also has odds of 5/1 to replace Laura too.

Maura is 5/1 to replace Laura too (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Other favourites to replace Laura

Another favourite to take over from Laura is Maya Jama.

The 28-year-old is currently at 7/1 to be the new host of Love Island and Aftersun.

Current Love Island champ Ekin-Su is at 9/1, whilst the winner of 2019’s show, Amber Gill, is at 10/1.

Laura’s boyfriend and comedian Iain Stirling is 12/1, whilst This Morning star Holly Willoughby is at 16/1.

Last year’s runner-up, Chloe Burrows stands at 20/1 and Dani Dyer is 25/1.

Molly-Mae is the outside favourite at 33/1.

Love Island returns to ITV2 in 2023.

Who do you think will replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.