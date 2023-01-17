Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ‘in tears’ as they reveal news about son Rex

Stacey Solomon has told her Instagram followers she’s been tearing up over her young son Rex and his new hair cut.

The pregnant star, 33, took her little boy to the hairdressers on Monday (January 16) and Rex went for quite the transformation.

Stacey shared a snap of three-year-old Rex on Instagram and confessed that his adorable new cut had left her in tears.

Stacey Solomon on Instagram: ‘Rex’s big boy haircut’

The Loose Women star said: “Today we went for our usual barber trip with the boys but this time Rex asked for ‘A Zachy’.”

Stacey explained that rather than going for his usual “Thor hair” this meant that Rex wanted to emulate his older brother Zach.

“Me and Joe may have shed a tear,” Stacey added, alongside the crying with laughter emoji.

“But we’ve always said it’s his hair, his choice. You look so handsome Rexy, we love you so so much. Our big boy.”

In fact, Rex had so much hair chopped off that Stacey decided to take a lock home with her for safe-keeping.

She shared a post on Instagram stories and added: “I couldn’t leave it on the barber’s floor.”

Stacey’s due any day now

Meanwhile Stacey is busy preparing herself for the imminent arrival of baby number five, her third child with husband Joe Swash.

The couple were taken by surprise by this pregnancy and only announced the happy news in late 2022.

Stacey told her fans: “We didn’t have to keep it a secret for eight months because we didn’t know for eight months.”

“My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were planning a wedding then getting married. And then just crazy life and honestly it didn’t register.”

So by the time Stacey went public, she was already heavily pregnant.

Cheeky Joe even teased her about being “a beached whale” on his Instagram stories. Stacey called him an ‘idiot’ in response. Quite right too, Stacey!

The couple share Rex and one-year-old daughter Rose together.

Stacey has two sons from previous relationships and Joe has a son from a previous relationship.

The pair got married last summer in an intimate ceremony at their home, Pickle Cottage, in Essex.

