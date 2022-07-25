First look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s intimate wedding ‘revealed’ by guest?

Stacey Solomon’s wedding to Joe Swash took place yesterday (July 24), after the pair got engaged in December 2020.

Now fans have glimpsed what appears to be their first look inside the couple’s intimate wedding thanks to one of the many guests in attendance.

Ricky appears to have given his fans a glimpse at Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s wedding (Credit: Instagram)

First look inside Stacey Solomon’s wedding

Stacey and Joe finally tied the knot this weekend after an 18-month engagement.

A number of stars reportedly attended the wedding, including Loose Women star Linda Robson and Towie star Ricky Rayment.

And it was thanks to the ex-Towie star that fans of Stacey and Joe appear to have caught a glimpse of their wedding.

In a short video on his Instagram, Ricky briefly showed off what he was wearing to the Loose Women star’s wedding.

The ex-Towie star gave fans a glimpse at the wedding (Credit: Instagram)

First glimpse at the venue

Ricky took to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, July 24) to share the short video with his 257k followers.

In the video, Ricky shows off what he’s wearing to the wedding – in this case, a blue check suit.

Underneath he’s wearing a grey waistcoat and light green tie.

More importantly, however, is the fact that Ricky appears to be outside Stacey and Joe’s family home – Pickle Cottage.

The background is blurry, however, the cottage and garden look to be visible in the background of Ricky’s video.

As Ricky spins round in the video, Stacey’s gate and countryside opposite appears to be seen in the background.

Stacey had previously said that the wedding would take place at Pickle Cottage.

Ricky made a one-word comment as he broke his silence on the day, simply declaring: “Hot.”

Joe and Stacey will be marrying again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon reveals more about wedding

However, not everything is as it seems with Joe and Stacey’s weekend wedding.

In an Instagram story, Stacey revealed that she and Joe will be marrying again.

Answering a question from a fan, Stacey said: “To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a ‘civil ceremony’ license. One of the requirements of this license is that the premises must be made ‘readily available’ for ceremonies…”

“As this is our private family home and we need it to remain that way we couldn’t go for that option,” she then continued.

Additionally, she said: “So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends and family and a ceremony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after.”

It has yet to be revealed when they will legally register their marriage.

