Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon has admitted her “fear” for her family during a heartbreaking confession about her dad.

The star has revealed that she is constantly worried that she could be left with nothing as “nothing is guaranteed” in showbiz.

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon makes heartbreaking confession

Ahead of the launch of Sort Your Life Out season two, Stacey has opened up about one of her biggest fears.

During a chat with The Mirror, Stacey revealed that she is in constant fear that she’ll be left with nothing.

She said that she fears this as in her industry, “nothing is guaranteed”.

Speaking about Sort Your Life Out, Stacey said that it’s her dream.

“All I know is nothing in this industry is guaranteed. You can’t work your way up then know you’ve got a job for the next 10 years,” she said.

She then went on to say that her attitude is to take any opportunity, work her socks off, and see what happens.

Stacey spoke about her dad too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon talks about her dad

The 33-year-old star then went on to speak about where her tendency to hoard things.

Explaining where this trait comes from, Stacey explained that when her parents came to the UK, they had nothing.

“My dad is from a background where he had nothing, like literally nothing, so we could have nothing again,” the Loose Women star said.

All I know is nothing in this industry is guaranteed.

“Even to this day I think, well, we’re comfortable now but something’s going to go wrong at some point, it won’t stay like this forever. It’s inherent,” she continued.

She then said that it’s a fear that is passed down through the generations, describing it as “inherent”.

Joe poked fun at Stacey recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joe Swash pokes fun at pregnant Stacey

In other, Stacey-related news, her husband, Joe Swash, poked fun at her recently, branding her a “beached whale”.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story, Stacey could be seen lying on her back on a cushion.

Joe then calls for her to look at something on his phone. Stacey then rolls over, before falling off the cushion.

“It better be good,” as the heavily pregnant star struggled to move.

“It’s like a bloody beached whale,” Joe remarked as his wife tried her best not to laugh.

“Oh my god, shut up,” she said.

Stacey later shared Joe‘s video of her on her own story, captioning it: “Accurately sums up my life right now.”

