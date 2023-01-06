Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on Instagram
Pregnant Stacey Solomon shares touching video of Joe Swash on Instagram after ‘worst day’ amid daughter’s struggle

The family's youngest is going through a tough period

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Stacey Solomon shared a touching video of Joe Swash on Instagram after revealing that they had the “worst day”.

The Loose Women star shared on Instagram that her one-year-old daughter Rose has started teething.

The youngster is in pain and the mum-of-four, who is pregnant with her fifth child, and her hubby were desperately trying to soothe her.

In a bid to calm her down, Joe picked up Rose and held her in his arms. Stacey took a video of the heartwarming moment and shared it with her followers.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Rose is teething sooo badly. Today has been one of the worst days.

Joe Swash on Stacey Solomon's Instagram Stories
Stacey Solomon shared a video of Joe on her Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon reveals ‘worse day’ on Instagram

“So this has been Joe’s position all day. Bless him. Swaying to baby shark over and over for the win!”

The heartwarming moment comes after Stacey appeared to accidentally reveal the sex of her baby, which is due this month.

Rose is teething sooo badly. Today has been one of the worst days.

Earlier this week (January 3), Stacey uploaded a story to her Instagram account where she and Joe talked about their baby’s ultra scan.

However, fans were quick to notice that while discussing the baby, Stacey seemingly referred to them as “he”.

Stacey Solomon wearing a grey coat
Stacey Solomon is expecting her baby later this month (Credit: Splashnews)

She said: “Me and Joe are sitting here having a full-blown discussion about whose lips the baby has got.

“Because yesterday we got to go and see baby for the scan and sonographer lady was so incredible that she got the most amazing picture of its mouth and nose.”

Stacey continued: “I’m going to show you the picture in a second but whose mouth do you think he’s got? And Joe thinks it’s got his mouth and I think he’s got my mouth. He’s got my lips.”

The ITV star also accidentally used the “he” pronoun again later on when asking for advice from fans.

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals real reason why she kept pregnancy secret for eight months 

