Stacey Solomon explains real reason why she kept pregnancy secret for eight months

Stacey Solomon has come clean about why she kept her pregnancy news under wraps for so long.

The 33-year-old announced she was expecting her fifth child – her third with husband Joe Swash – over the Christmas period.

However, the Loose Women star has since revealed she is already eight months along with her incoming new arrival.

Stacey Solomon: pregnancy update

Stacey Solomon spilled the beans to her 5.5 million Instagram followers with a Q&A session, where she explained why she initially kept the happy news to herself.

It turns out, not even Stacey herself was aware she was expecting.

“We really wanted it to ourselves for the beginning bit, but we missed the beginning bit if that makes sense,” she explained.

“We didn’t have to keep it a secret for eight months because we didn’t know for eight months.

“My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were planning a wedding then getting married, and then just crazy life and it honestly didn’t register.”

She later clarified she actually discovered the news a few months prior.

“We found out, then waited that first few months you usually would have it to ourselves and now we are here,” she said.

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

Stacey is already mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

She welcomed Rex in 2019, and one-year-old daughter Rose, with former EastEnders star Joe Swash.

We didn’t have to keep it a secret for eight months because we didn’t know for eight months!

Stacey, due later this month, has now started to document the final weeks of her pregnancy.

In an emotional video posted to her page, she revealed the moment she told Joe, 40, that she was expecting another baby.

She also shared some beautiful snaps which showcased her blossoming baby bump.

Wearing a Calvin Klein sports bra and blue jeans, Stacey was bursting with pride as she posed for a professional photoshoot.

“Coming soon…much sooner than we thought,” she wrote, adding laughter emojis.

“So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful.

“While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it’s too late.”

Stacey has since also confirmed that she was indeed expecting when she married Joe back in July.

“For those saying you knew when we got married, well you could have let us know Poirot!” she joked.

Preparing for a new pickle

With the clock ticking, Stacey has since called on her fans to help her get prepared for her new arrival.

She admitted that her life is a “mess” and said that she’s making it her “mission” to sort things out before the baby arrives.

Stacey and Joe are now racing to get ready for their new baby (Credit: Splash News)

“I honestly can’t sit still,” she explained. “I feel like I spent 2022 sorting lovely people’s lives out and mine’s a bit of a mess. So I’m going to try and get myself sorted this year.”

She joked: “I’m going to be that annoying person on a mission before baby comes.

“I’m going to try and sort myself out one small thing at a time every day in January.

“So if anyone fancies a good clear out and start over maybe we can do it together and motivate each other.

“I’m so excited to start nesting.

“2023 let’s do this!”

