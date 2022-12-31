Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her due date.

The Loose Women panelist announced earlier this week (December 28) that she is pregnant again and expecting her fifth child.

Fans assumed the baby would be coming in a few months. However, it turns out Stacey is far further along than initially thought.

In a post on Instagram, Stacey revealed that she is a whopping eight months pregnant already.

Stacey Solomon reveals due date on Instagram

The caption said: “Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought. When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left.

“So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful. While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it was too late. Happy Friday Everyone.”

Stacey went on to tease fans who claim to have known she was pregnant all along.

She joked that they should let her and Joe enjoy the moment, adding: “For those saying you knew when we got married, well you could have let us know Poirot.”

Stacey reveals ‘nerves’

Meanwhile, Stacey has been very open with fans about her nerves regarding her latest surprising pregnancy.

When she first announced the news on social media, she made a confession to her followers about her feelings.

She said at the time: “So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon and back bub.”

“I can’t believe we are having another baby! We are soooo excited,” she said.

Perhaps revealing a little too much information, she then shared: “I’m nervous about my noon. But so so excited.”

Stacey also revealed that she’d sadly suffered from a number of miscarriages.

