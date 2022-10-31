Stacey Solomon’s ex admits he ‘broke things off with her after getting what he wanted’ in shock confession

Stacey Solomon once dated Jackass star Steve-O in one of showbiz’s most unlikely pairings.

The couple split in 2015 after seeing each other for six months.

At the time, the reasons for their break-up were not completely clear.

But now US TV personality, 48, has opened up about his regret over the way his relationship with Stacey came to an end.

Jackass star Steve-O met Stacey Solomon during their time on The Jump (Credit: The Jump YouTube)

Stacey Solomon ‘was ghosted’

Reflecting on his time with Stacey in book A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions, Steve-O indicated he still ‘beats himself up’ over how the relationship was called off.

Stacey and Steve-O met during the second series of Channel 4‘s The Jump in December 2014.

She later revealed during an interview on Lorraine on how she felt sad about the prospect of not seeing Steve-O again as the series ended.

But following their break-up, a rep for Stacey admitted the Loose Women star was “really hurt by the whole situation”.

And it seems Steve-O has acknowledged his remorse for ‘ghosting’ the much-loved former X Factor star.

Stacey Solomon steps out with Steve-O and her son Zachary (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

‘I got what I wanted and then I broke it off’

Furthermore, Steve-O reportedly also feels regret for becoming a part of Stacey’s two eldest sons’ lives, too.

Stacey, now happily married to Joe Swash, is a mum of four. But at the time, she hadn’t yet had her youngest son Rex and daughter Rose.

However, according to Steve-O, her two lads Zachary and Leighton did get to know her famous ex when they were together.

According to The Sun, Steve-O writes: “I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off.”

Stacey Solomon and Steve-O break-up

Steve-O went on: “I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then — poof — I was gone.”

He also suggests he rues the manner in which the relationship was wound up.

To this day, I still beat myself up about the way it went down.

The London-born performer said that “to this day, I still beat myself up about the way it went down”.

Steve-O also candidly confesses to having had form in the past for suddenly ending relationships, according to the tabloid.

He said: “I’d meet some woman, pour on the charm to convince her I really cared about her (which I invariably thought I did) sleep with her a few times, then lose interest and ghost. Wash, rinse, repeat.”

Now engaged to stylist Lux Wright, Steve-O also reckons Stacey bears him no ill will – even though they are no longer in touch.

He explains that she has corresponded with his family and appears to not have any grudges against him.

Nonetheless, Steve-O hints she may be “totally justified” in doing so with him.

