Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of ‘leaving children home alone’

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to hit back at trolls after being accused of leaving her kids home alone.

The Loose Women star was accused of doing so by a troll after they misinterpreted a joke in her latest Instagram post.

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Over the weekend, Stacey took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of a Pickle Cottage all ready for Halloween.

In the photo, Stacey, her husband Joe Swash, and their kids can be seen laughing amongst pumpkins and skeletons outside Pickle Cottage.

“Halloween At Pickle Cottage,” she captioned the post.

“Our favourite family tradition… There’s so many of us now you can’t even see the door,” she continued.

She then went on to say that it’s hers and Joe’s first Halloween as a married couple, and their first without their pet pooch, Theo.

“This year the big boys wanted a more spooky theme so we got Phill & Grant (the skeletons) involved,” she wrote.

“Not only are they amazing childcare but they double up as a great front door display too,” she continued.

She then went on to explain that the leaves hanging over the top of the door are from hers and Joe’s wedding.

Stacey hit back at trolls on her story (Credit: ITV)

Stacey confuses trolls

Later on, in a snap posted to her story, Stacey said: “Good morning. I was up & out in the darkness this morning before anyone woke up.

“I have been for the last few days so I’ve left Phil & Grant (the skeletons) in charge.”

She then continued, saying: “Doing some creepy version of Halloween elf on the shelf to cheer the kids up while I’m not there.

“Today Grant has organised the breakfast bowls & is waiting for everyone to come down for their cereal.”

Whilst many could clearly tell that Stacey was joking about leaving two plastic skeletons in charge of looking after her kids, one of her followers could not.

Sending a message to Stacey, they said: “This is all fun and games or whatever but are you saying you just left all your kids this morning to fend for themselves? I don’t get it? Not a good look!”

Spotting the message in her inbox, Stacey shared it to her story before hitting back.

Stacey wasn’t going to let the troll’s comment slide (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon hits back on Instagram

As well as sharing the troll’s comment, Stacey uploaded a video laughing at it.

“Some people crack me up so much. Don’t worry Phil and Grant have their NVQs and checks,” she said.

“Obviously Joe is at home. I just like to do little things to remind them I still exist,” she continued.

But Stacey wasn’t finished there though. She continued, saying: “Yeah, now Rose is one, I thought ‘she’s pretty independent,’ so I thought I’d just leave her with Phil and Grant the skeletons, and she’d be absolutely fine.

“They’re really low maintenance. They don’t need feeding, they work really hard…they work themselves to the bone, some might say.”

The puns didn’t end there. The Loose Women star then went on to say that Phil and Grant are “dying to help”.

“And another thing, I reckon Phil and Grant have been waiting to ask for a pay rise for ages but they just haven’t got the guts,” she laughed.

A perfect way to hit back!

