Stacey Solomon issues apology as fans call out her behaviour in Instagram video

She said her inbox was full with one question

By Entertainment Daily

Stacey Solomon has issued a hilarious apology to fans after they messaged her about her behaviour on an Instagram video.

The TV personality and reality star had posted a video earlier today (October 11) where she was telling followers about her day.

Stacey explained she was about to go on a shoot and was multitasking, brushing her teeth.

Stacey Solomon brushing her teeth in Instagram video
TV star Stacey filmed herself brushing her teeth (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

But fans picked up on one bad habit and noticed Stacey swallowed her toothpaste. On the next video, Stacey posted a screenshot of a message she’d received from a fan.

It read: “Stacey you didn’t just swallow your toothpaste did you?” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Stacey wrote: “OMG my inbox, don’t judge me!”

In the video, the 33-year-old explained her actions.

Speaking through hysterics, she said: “Oh my god, my whole inbox right now is this question.

“I did, I did. And then I had a moment of realisation where I was like, ‘I definitely can’t spit this out in front of you, I’m gonna have to eat it’.

Stacey Solomon talking in Instagram video
Stacey apologised to fans (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“I’m sorry! I was just trying to do 100 things at once and I’m rubbish at it so yeah, my breakfast this morning was toothpaste!”

Recent controversy

The fan favourite came under scrutiny recently with comments she made about the Royal Family.

Mum-of-four Stacey had previously said she believes there should be an “opt-out policy” when it comes to funding the monarchy.

The controversial comments were made in 2018, but recently came to light after the Queen died.

Stacey had told the Loose Women panel that she “doesn’t get” the royal family.

At the time, she said: “It does sometimes become a little bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all that money going to this entire family.”

Co-star Jane Moore disagreed, telling Stacey she thinks the Queen was “brilliant”.

Stacey asked: “But for what? For what?”

A clip of the show went viral on social media following the Queen’s death.

She admitted she was “trying to keep my head above water” after the comments resurfaced.

Stacey on Loose Women
Stacey made the comments in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Stacey recently said she found the interest in the footage “difficult” because the comments weren’t made after the Queen died.

But she doubled down on them. In an interview with the Guardian, she said: “I have nothing against the monarchy and the Queen seemed like a lovely lady, but I don’t understand why we pay a contribution to one of the wealthiest families in the world.

“Some of our kids weren’t even getting school lunches, and to know a huge amount of money is going to somebody who doesn’t need it, I just couldn’t get my head around that.”

She then suggested: “It would be cool if there was an opt-in opt-out version and you can opt to give it to somebody else.”

