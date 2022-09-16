Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram after what she has called ‘an interesting week’.

Taking to her Stories, the reality star revealed that husband, Joe Swash, is currently working away.

She said: “Joe’s gone away for a couple of weeks, he’s working away, so it’s just us at the minute.

Stacey said her week has been ‘interesting’ on her Instagram stories (Credit: instagram/StaceySolomon)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

“I’m just trying to keep my head above the water!”

She went on to explain that it’s been a busy week for her son, Leighton, who has just started his last year at primary school.

The Loose Women star told fans: “It’s been one of those crazy weeks where you’ve got to go to all the open days and apply for schools within a certain timeframe.”

She captioned the clips, which show her chilling out with baby Rose: “It’s been an interesting week!

“Joe’s gone away for work for two weeks so I’ve just been trying to get into the swing of it all around work without him.

“Also, Leighton is in his last year of primary so this week was the week I had to book all of his open day appointments, applications and do walkarounds.

“One of the schools, I had to sit in a queue at a certain time and try to book a slot to go and see it before the slots ran out. I felt like I was trying to book Coachella or something!”

Stacey revealed that Joe is away for two weeks (Credit: SplashNews)

She added: “Anyone else find this secondary process really scary?”

What did Stacey Solomon say about the Queen?

Earlier this week Stacey found herself dragged into a debate about the future of the monarchy following the Queen’s passing.

The star’s old comments from 2018 were doing the rounds, where Stacey claimed she didn’t see the point of the Royal Family.

Speaking on Loose Women at the time, she said: “I don’t get any of it.

“I don’t get why we are so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same.”

Stacey’s fans stepped in to defend her

Her comments had already been circulating this year when social media users shared them during the Platinum Jubilee back in June.

And now users of Twitter and TikTok have been sharing the clips again following the loss of the Queen.

The old clips of Stacey are circulating on social media (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Supporters of the royals have even lashed out at Stacey, with some not appearing to realise that the clips are from four years ago.

But Stacey’s fans have stepped in to defend her over the backlash, demanding trolls stop.

One said: “I won’t allow a bad word to be said about Stacey Solomon.

“She articulated a valid, widely held viewpoint. It’s not malicious and more importantly, these comments were unearthed from 2018.”

Another Stacey fan raged: “Why the [blank] is @StaceySolomon getting [blank] for talking the truth months ago?

“It’s not like she popped out on Thursday night and said this.

Read more: Stacey Solomon defended by fans amid backlash over comments about the Queen

“I’m sad the Queen has passed but the monarchy are outdated.”

Debate about the monarchy is rife on social media as the country prepares for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Her Majesty passed away last Thursday (September 8) at Balmoral, Scotland.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!