The Queen looks upwards, Stacey Solomon looks incredulous
Stacey Solomon defended by her fans as previous criticism of Queen resurfaces

Told to 'get out of the UK' by one angry royalist

By Robert Leigh

Stacey Solomon has been defended by her fans as her previous criticism of the monarchy and the Queen resurfaced online.

Back in 2018 Stacey took part in a Loose Women discussion about the monarchy with her fellow panellists.

During the course of the chat, Stacey said she likened the Royal Family to celebrities – and scoffed when claims were made about royal finances and the public purse.

“I don’t get any of it,” Stacey explained at the time.

“I don’t get why we are so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same.”

The Queen in a carriage at Ascot in 2011
Royal supporters have criticised Stacey Solomon on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon comments about the Queen and the monarchy

Moments from that segment from several years ago have been shared widely over the past few months.

Stacey’s words resurfaced during the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, provoking strong reactions on social media.

But now, in the days following the Queen’s death, Twitter and TikTok users are circulating the clip again.

And that has consequently stirred up the debate again – and some royal supporters have lashed out at Stacey, with many seemingly unaware the clip is not a recent one.

Stacey Solomon smiles during an appearance on Loose Women
Loose Women star has come under fire for comments she made years ago (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Fans defend Stacey

However, while Stacey has come in for vicious slurs online for her views, her fanbase have leapt to her defence.

One fan who shared the clip themselves demanded Stacey’s critics belt up.

“I won’t allow a bad word to be said about Stacey Solomon,” they said.

These comments were unearthed from 2018.

“She articulated a valid, widely held viewpoint. It’s not malicious and more importantly, these comments were unearthed from 2018.

“They weren’t made in the aftermath of the Queen’s death. Stop.”

The Queen in green outfit on palace balcony with senior royals
Stacey’s comments about the monarchy also went viral during the Jubilee earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘The monarchy are outdated’

Someone else agreed, adding their own take on the debate: “Never a truer word spoken.

“We’re skimping and saving with some families deciding on heat or food. And they have three houses, tonnes of money/staff and are living the dream.”

Another fan fumed: “Why the [blank] is @StaceySolomon getting [blank] for talking the truth months ago?

“It’s not like she popped out on Thursday night and said this.

“I’m sad the Queen has passed but the monarchy are outdated.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, another Stacey supporter posted: “She is entitled to her opinion and nobody has the right to tell her to think differently.

“Plus a lot of people agree with her so she’s not alone in her thinking.”

Someone else claimed: “People have to drag up stuff in a pathetic attempt to do others down.”

The Queen looks serious in all green outfit on palace balcony
Royal fans think it is ‘not the time’ for Stacey’s comments, even though she made them in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

‘Leave Stacey Solomon alone’

Meanwhile, another person suggested Stacey’s remarks should also be taken in context of where and when they were said.

“Leave Stacey Solomon alone,” they wrote.

“Her comments were made at a less raw time, ages ago. Anyone who attacks her for expressing her own opinion on an opinionated chat show when the Queen was alive, is hysterical and needs to count to ten. I love Stacey.”

However, not everyone agreed.

“Not the time,” one person responded.

“Timing stinks,” echoed another.

And another upset onlooker tweeted: “The Queen has done more than you ever will.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon causes stink as criticism of Queen goes viral during Jubilee celebrations

