The state funeral for the Queen will take place on Monday and new details have been announced.

Her Majesty passed away on Thursday September 8.

She will be laid to rest following a service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday September 19.

Adored by so many people in the United Kingdom and overseas, the Queen‘s death has left many wanting to know how they can pay their respects.

But what’s going to happen at her funeral? Here’s what we know.

The Queen died on September 8 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Funeral plans for the Queen

Following the passing of the Queen, the entire country has entered a 10-day mourning period.

The Queen will lie-in-state for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19.

What will the Queen’s funeral be like?

The Queen will have a state funeral.

A state funeral is a public funeral ceremony, observing the strict rules of protocol, held to honour people of national significance.

State funerals usually include much pomp and ceremony as well as religious overtones and distinctive elements of military tradition.

Generally, state funerals are held in order to involve the general public in a national day of mourning after the family of the deceased gives consent.

What will happen on Monday?

At 10:44am, the Queen’s coffin will leave Westminster Hall on the State Gun Carriage from the Royal Navy.

King Charles and members of the Royal Family will follow the Queen’s coffin on the procession.

At 10:52am the procession will arrive and the coffin will be carried into the Abbey for the service.

The state funeral service will begin in Westminster Abbey at 11am.

Inside the Abbey, the Archbishop will speak. During prayers, broadcasters will refrain from showing the faces of the royal family.

The service will conclude with a two-minute silence across the UK.

A procession will then take place in central London from 12pm, with fans lining the route as the Queen makes her way to her final resting place.

The Queen’s coffin is lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall (Credit: ITV News)

The Queen’s coffin will process to Wellington Arch via The Mall and pass by Buckingham Palace for the final time.

Around 1pm, at Wellington Arch, the coffin will be carried into the State Hearse for a two-hour drive to Windsor.

Then at 3pm, the Queen will be taken along the Long Walk in a procession and then to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel.

At 4pm, there will be a committal service at St George’s Chapel and the burial will take place in private.

She will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel with her late husband Prince Philip, whose coffin has been resting in the Royal Vault since he died last April.

Meanwhile, on Friday (September 16), at 7:30pm, the King and the Queen’s other children will hold a final vigil at her Lying-in-State.

They will watch over her coffin for 15 minutes.

Banks and stock markets will close on the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday and will Brits be given a day off?

King Charles III previously confirmed that the Queen’s funeral would be a Bank Holiday.

This means Monday September 19 will mark the final stage of the period of national mourning.

Grieving British citizens welcomed the news.

Read more: Kate, Princess of Wales’ tribute to the Queen at royal procession and service

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.