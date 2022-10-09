Joe Swash makes heartbreaking admission about ‘guilt’ over marriage to Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has opened up about how he feels ‘guilty’ over his happy family life with Stacey Solomon and their family.

The celeb couple have two children together, as well three children from previous relationships.

Joe and Stacey married earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Joe’s nearly two-decade long career

Joe originally shot to fame back in 2003 when he was cast as Mickey Miller in BBC One EastEnders.

Since then, the cheeky chap has become a household name – from being crowned King of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity in 2008, to hosting its spin-off show, Get Me Out Of Here! Now! – which is where future-wife Stacey Solomon fell for Joe.

Joe Swash says he’s had ‘a lot’ of trauma in his life

However, during a recent interview with Fabulous, the 40-year-old has revealed he’s had ‘a lot’ of trauma in his life.

When Joe was 11, his dad died from the undiagnosed heart condition Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome.

Joe previously said he had to call an ambulance for his dad when he suffered a heart attack.

And in 2020, Joe’s nan passed away which left the actor ‘heartbroken’.

Joe says he’d ‘sort of given up on ever having a family’ (Credit: CoverImages)

Joe admits to feeling ‘guilty’

Speaking to Fabulous, Joe opened up about family life, admitting he feels ‘guilty’ over how happy he is right now.

The TV star lives with Stacey, their two children 12-month-old Rose and three-year-old Rex – along with Stacey’s two sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10.

While Joe’s son, Harry, 15, from a previous relationship, lives nearby.

“I actually feel guilty about how happy I am with life, my family and Stacey,” Joe revealed.

“There have been years when I had a lot of grief and went through a long depression, and I’d sort of given up on ever having a family and all this love,” he said.

Joe Swash lost his dad when he was young

Joe has previously spoken about losing his dad when he was so young.

He told the Express in 2015: “My dad was on the bed and mum was shaking him. He was alive but struggling to breathe. I went into a panic but managed to ring for an ambulance.

“I ran outside and screamed for a neighbour to help, then I was whisked away.”

Around two hours later, Joe was told his dad had died in the hospital.

He added: “It was so traumatic because he seemed really healthy. He was slim and ran three times a week. He’d done a half marathon.”

Joe says Stacey is ‘angel’

Joe also said he believes his wife Stacey was ‘an angel’ sent to him by his dad to ‘bring me out of real darkness in my life.’

“If I hadn’t met her, everything would have been very different. I don’t know what would have happened to me,” Joe said to Fabulous.

Joe and Stacey first got together in 2016, and earlier this year (July 24) the pair finally said ‘I do’, having been engaged since 2020.

Along the way, they and their three kids between them have been joined by another son, Rex, and daughter, Rose.

The happy couple tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Pickle Cottage home.

It was claimed they had “the best day of their lives”.

A number of stars reportedly attended the wedding, including Loose Women star Linda Robson and Towie star Ricky Rayment.

