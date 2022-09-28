The full I’m A Celeb All Stars line-up has been ‘revealed’ and insiders have teased the upcoming series will be highly unpredictable.

The I’m A Celebrity spin-off marks a return to the Southern Hemisphere after filming in Australia was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been reported that 15 famous faces who have featured on the show before have signed up to appear on the show that’ll be filmed in South Africa and will air next year.

Joe Swash was crowned King of the Jungle in 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celeb line-up: All Stars ‘revealed’

Among those tipped to participate in I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023 are previous Kings and Queens of the Jungle.

Also included in the line-up ‘revealed’ by The Sun are stars who have provided some of the series’ most memorable moments over the years.

They have captivated fans with their camp banter, their hysterical reactions to Bushtucker Trials and their showering skills.

And now the viewers’ faves will play some of their reality TV greatest hits again.

According to the tabloid, the 15-strong I’m A Celeb All Stars line-up includes Joe Swash, Carol Vorderman and Amir Khan.

They will be joined by Helen Flanagan, Dean Gaffney, Myleene Klass, Paul Burrell, Jordan Banjo and Andy Whyment.

And also said to be involved are Shaun Ryder, Fatima Whitbread, Gillian McKeith, Janice Dickinson, Georgia Toffolo and Phil Tufnell.

Myleene Klass made an impression on viewers in 2006 (Credit: YouTube)

Insiders tease format change

Furthermore, as well as the change of location, sources have also claimed other big changes are on the cards.

Additionally, it is reported that filming has already been completed – and the series is expected to air next year in 2023.

However, other reports suggest filming in South Africa is still ongoing.

Nonetheless, an insider has alleged that the format has been completely shaken up for the spin-off.

Dean Gaffney also delighted viewers in 2006 with his Bushtucker Trial histrionics (Credit: YouTube)

Among the rumoured changes are tweaks to how the show starts and how contestants become campmates.

And this could leave the celebs as wrong-footed as viewers!

It’s a different format to Australia.

A source claimed: “It’s a different format to Australia, who knows when and where celebrities will enter camp, literally anything could happen.

“It’s not clear how many will start in camp or how many will be there by the end when one is crowned King or Queen of the jungle, possibly for a second time.

“It’s the best of I’m A Celebrity, quite literally, but there’s some twists and surprises along the way for viewers and campers so it’s not going to be as straightforward as they might think.”

How fans have reacted

On Twitter I’m A Celebrity fans had a mixed reaction to the line-up claims.

Some fans suggested the reported line-up did not entice them to watch.

“No thanks, I’ll pass! #ImACeleb,” one person tweeted.

Another echoed that thought: “The #ImACeleb is very underwhelming, I doubt I’ll be watching it.”

And someone else tweeted: “Majorly disappointed in the I’m A Celeb All Stars cast.”

Others felt their faves were missing from the line-up.

“Unless John Lydon is going back in I don’t give a [blank] #imacelebrity,” one person put it.

At least one person wants to see Gillian McKeith again (Credit: YouTube)

Another objected: “Erm excuse me half of these are boring. We need Kim Woodburn, Alison Hammond, Naughty Boy etc.”

And someone else said: “Little bit underwhelming. Where is Lady C and Kim Woodburn, Katie Price as well? Good to see Fatima in there. Love Fatima Whitbread. #ImACeleb.”

However other social media users were pleased with the reported line-up.

“Gillian McKeith going back into #ImACeleb has made my week,” one wrote.

And another tweeted: “This is even better than I’d imagined (I’m hoping Scarlett Moffatt and The Pricey join as surprise campmates) #ImACeleb.”

