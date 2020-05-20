Joe Swash 'heartbroken' as he reveals his nan has died

TV's Joe Swash has been left heartbroken as he told fans his beloved Nan has died.

The presenter shared the sad news to Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photo of himself, his Nanny Fran and his baby son Rex.

Joe said he wishes he could have "spent more time" with his grandmother before she died.

What did Joe say?

Joe wrote: "Goodnight Nanny Fran. Sleep well. I miss you so much already. I’m heartbroken.

"I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us and wish I could have said goodbye.

Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation.

"But I know you know how much we all love you and you’ll be watching down on us, looking after us forever more.

"Goodbye Nan. Love you. Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation.

"Thinking of all of the people who weren’t able to be by their loved ones side.

Joe Swash said he's "heartbroken" over losing his Nan (Credit: splashNews.com)

"Those who won’t be able to say goodbye at their funerals. It’s excruciating. And cruel.

"Sending so much love your way."

Joe's followers offered their support in the comments section.

His Dancing On Ice partner Alex Murphy said: "Oh JoJo- I’m so sorry. Sending you and the family lots and lots of love."

Nadia Sawalha wrote: "Sending love Joe."

His Dancing On Ice co-star Maura Higgins commented: "So sorry for your loss, sending lots of love to you all."

Stacey paid tribute to Fran too (Credit: Instagram)

Joe's girlfriend Stacey Solomon also paid tribute to Fran on her Instagram.

She posted the same snap of Joe, Fran and Rex alongside an emotional caption.

What did Stacey say?

Stacey said: "Goodnight Nanny Fran. We love you to the moon and back.

"Thinking of those who have lost loved ones and not been able to be there by their side. Or say goodbye.

"It's just awful. Love you all."

