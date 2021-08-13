Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to share her pregnancy nerves, as she prepares to welcome a baby daughter.

The Loose Women star is currently on maternity leave ahead of welcoming her second child with Joe Swash.

Sitting in her unborn daughter’s bedroom yesterday (August 12), Stacey took the time to address some concerns from her followers.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her pregnancy with fans (Credit: Instagram Story/stacesolomon)

What did Stacey Solomon share on Instagram?

Stacey, 31, explained that some fans were concerned over her extensive baby preparations.

It comes after Stacey suffered a number of miscarriages before announcing her pregnancy.

Discussing the comments, she said: “I’ve had a couple of messages that are like, ‘are you not worried about buying things at this stage, just in case something happens?’

“Firstly, I think it’s completely personal and you should do whatever makes you feel comfortable.

“But secondly, for anyone who has ever suffered with a loss, I think it’s important to remember that nothing you did made that happen.”

Despite her past struggles, Stacey admitted that it’s difficult not to get excited.

She continued: “I want to know that I’ve enjoyed this period of time while I’ve had the chance to have it.”

The ITV star also penned a lengthy caption in view of her 4.6 million followers.

She wrote: “I know so many people get nervous to buy/do things before the baby arrives. And that is PERFECTLY OK.

I definitely have moments where I get so anxious

“You have to do whatever makes you feel comfortable.”

Stacey concluded the post: “It’s hard enough being pregnant let alone knowing how to navigate it when you’ve had previous losses and are so nervous and anxious about what could go wrong…

“I definitely have moments where I get sooo anxious that something could go wrong just because of my experiences.”

Stacey and Joe are welcoming their first daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey opens up on her miscarriages

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been an easy ride for Stacey after suffering from a number of miscarriages.

Following her pregnancy announcement, the star opened up on the hurdles she faced whilst trying to her fourth baby.

Discussing her previous losses, she said: “We’ve experienced it a few times in the last year and a bit and it’s such a sinking feeling (a year is not a long time when I read so many others experiences) so many of you have been trying for years and years.

“Keep going if you can and if you want to. But honestly it’s heartbreaking..”

Furthermore, Stacey recently shared her pregnancy fears.

It came after well-meaning fans commented on the size of her bump, with the star saying: “It definitely has played on my mind a lot and made me worry I wasn’t growing properly.”

