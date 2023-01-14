Joe Swash calls heavily pregnant wife Stacey Solomon a ‘beached whale’

Joe Swash called Stacey Solomon a”beached whale” in a hilarious clip on Instagram this week.

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash are expecting to welcome their third child together.

For the former Loose Women star, who rose to fame on The X Factor, however, the latest addition will be her fifth child.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Stacey proved just how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Joe called her over to come and look at something on her phone, and the heavily pregnant star immediately began to struggle.

The Loose Women star Stacey rolled onto her back and let out a groan as she began to slip herself off the bean bag.

Stacey shared a funny video on her Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon shares hilarious Instagram video

“It better be good,” she told Joe as she made the effort to move.

Watching her struggle to get up, Joe remarked: “It’s like a bl**dy beached whale.”

Clearly trying not to laugh, Stacey shouted back: “Oh my God, shut up.”

As Stacey finally made it across the room, Joe confessed what he really wanted to show her.

“It’s a video of you getting off a bean bag,” he laughed.

“Oh, you’re an idiot,” giggled Stacey.

Stacey later decided to share the full video to stories along with the caption: “Accurately sums up my life right now.”

Stacey and Joe are expecting another baby (Credit: Splashnews)

Last week, (January 3), Stacey uploaded a story to her Instagram account where she and Joe talked about their baby’s ultra scan.

However, fans were quick to notice that while discussing the baby, Stacey seemingly referred to them as “he”.

She said: “Me and Joe are sitting here having a full-blown discussion about whose lips the baby has got.

“Because yesterday we got to go and see baby for the scan and sonographer lady was so incredible that she got the most amazing picture of its mouth and nose.”

Stacey continued: “I’m going to show you the picture in a second but whose mouth do you think he’s got? And Joe thinks it’s got his mouth and I think he’s got my mouth. He’s got my lips.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals real reason why she kept pregnancy secret for eight months

What do you think of Stacey’s latest Instagram Stories video? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.