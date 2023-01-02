EastEnders star James Bye and wife announce fourth pregnancy after struggle

EastEnders fave James Bye and his partner have announced their pregnancy after experiencing a series of conception and medical issues.

James, 38, known for playing Martin Fowler in the soap, revealed the dazzling news yesterday (January 1) with wife Victoria.

The EastEnders star competed in 2022’s instalment of Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Amy Dowden.

After singer Fleur East impressed the judges in the dance-off, James and Amy became the fifth couple to be eliminated.

James Bye and Strictly partner Amy Dowden were the fifth pairing to get the boot in Strictly last year (Credit: YouTube)

Now, however, James and Victoria have something to celebrate.

EastEnders star James Bye pregnancy announcement

James and Victoria took to their joint Instagram account to announce the uplifting news.

They posted a picture carousel, with the first image depicting the couple smiling. Victoria holds a photo of an Ultrasound in her hand, her arm thrown lovingly around her husband.

At one point in the caption, Victoria, 40, writes: “I can hardly believe I’m saying it. But we’re welcoming another little one and we’re over the moon.”

The couple already share three children together – Edward, eight, Louis, six and Hugo, three.

Despite this wonderful pregnancy, James and Victoria have experienced a hellish few years recently.

James Bye and wife Victoria hope for a happy 2023 after years of medical struggle (Credit: YouTube)

While trying to expand their family, Victoria suffered a series of miscarriages. Moreover, she has struggled with endometriosis.

The NHS website describes endometriosis as a condition where “tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries or fallopian tubes”.

The affliction can cause pelvic pain and intense discomfort after sex, among a range of other issues.

Fans and friends react to pregnancy

Both friends and fans of James and Victoria were quick to express their happiness for the pair and their good news. The comments on the Instagram post soon became flooded with loving emojis and words of affection.

James’ and Victoria’s Instagram post elicited a lot of love from fans and friends alike (Credit: YouTube)

Coronation Street actress and Strictly co-star Kym Marsh commented: “So so happy for you all.” Similarly, swimmer Ellie Simmonds congratulated the pair, writing: “Congratulations xx. So exciting!”

“Aw, such lovely news!” one fan told the EastEnders actor and his wife. “Congratulations to you and of course, the big brothers in waiting.”

A second fan echoed this, saying: “Wonderful news. Just wonderful. Happy new year to you all.”

