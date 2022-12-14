James Bye’s wife makes marriage confession as she admits ‘worry’ over Strictly ‘curse’

The wife of James Bye has confessed that she was “worried” about the Strictly Come Dancing ‘curse’.

James and Victoria have been married for 10 years. They also share three children together.

They made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Loose Women, where they faced questions about the infamous so-called ‘curse’.

James Bye and his wife Victoria on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: James Bye’s wife on Strictly curse

In response to the ‘curse’ questions, Victoria said: “I’m not going to lie, I was really nervous. We’ve got a great relationship and we’ve been together for 16 years, but these girls are gorgeous and in their 20s.”

She went on to confess that she found the idea of James spending time with another girl “quite a worry”.

She went on: “You know, they haven’t had three children and I thought, ‘God, you’re going to be spending all this time with this other girl and that’s going to be quite a worry’, but then I had to have a little word with myself.

“He’d been working as an actor for many years and I’ve seen him pick Lacey Turner up – who’s gorgeous – and snog her on a washing machine. So I thought, if I can deal with that, I can deal with the foxtrot.”

Elsewhere, EastEnders actor James went on to share that he “knew” he was never going to win the series.

“I didn’t have dance experience,” he said. “I just enjoyed it and knew I wasn’t going to win it because there were so many incredible people in this year’s line-up.”

Meanwhile, James was voted out of the show back in October.

James and his partner Amy Dowden were up against singer Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

The judges voted unanimously to save former X Factor star Fleur.

However, their decision was hit by ‘fix’ claims after the judges allowed her to re-perform her dance-off routine after falling.

Victoria had concerns about the Strictly curse (Credit: ITV)

James on his Strictly exit

Speaking to host Tess Daly about his exit, James said at the time: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best.

“I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal. I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now.”

He added: “It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage.

“You honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs. And everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!”

Read more: Strictly star Fleur East shuts down ‘curse’ as she makes confession about show’s impact on marriage

The Strictly 2022 final is on this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm on BBC One.

Were you sad to see James and Amy leave Strictly the show earlier this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.