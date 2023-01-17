Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have announced the birth of their baby girl today (Tuesday January 17).

The former Strictly Come Dancing winners revealed their happy news – and their new arrival’s name – on Instagram.

However, the couple did not share a glimpse of their first daughter on social media.

But scores of delighted fans and celebrity pals still offered both their best wishes and congratulations.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcome new baby

Instead of a snap of their little one, both Stacey and Kevin uploaded pics of an envelope that gave a clue as to their daughter’s name.

The envelope, seemingly placed on a mat, was addressed to “Minnie’s parents”.

And both telly faves appeared to confirm their bundle of joy’s name in each of their post’s captions.

However, they did not pinpoint exactly when Minnie came into the world.

Fans recently speculated before Stacey and Kevin’s posts that the newborn may have arrived.

But today, Stacey wrote: “Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece!

“I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED.”

She signed off her caption: “Love you Minnie, love you Kev x.”

Dancer Kev echoed his partner’s words.

He wrote: “Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.

“So proud of you @sjdooley. Love you Minnie, love you Stace x.”

How followers reacted

Within minutes of being shared, both Stacey and Kevin’s posts racked up thousands of likes.

Among those bursting with excitement at the announcement were plenty of Strictly performers and other TV stars.

Presenter Alex Scott told Stacey: “Congrats to you both.”

This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary added: “Huge congrats xx.”

And Amanda Holden posted a simple red heart emoji to express her support.

Janette Manrara, Ashley Roberts and Steph McGovern also shared their joy at the baby news.

Meanwhile, over on Kevin’s post, Strictly standouts such as Nancy Xu, Graziano di Prima and AJ Pritchard quickstepped over to the comments section to let him know how happy they are.

And judge Motsi Mabuse also chipped in: “Congratulations my friend! It’s the beginning of a very exciting time of your life! I wish you all best.”

