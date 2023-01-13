We’re eagerly waiting news that Stacey Dooley has welcomed her baby and now eagle-eyed fans think they’ve spotted a clue that she has secretly given birth.

The presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40, after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Throughout her pregnancy, Stacey has been updating her followers on her journey through social media.

However, her recent silence has led fans to believe she may have given birth.

Fans think Stacey has given birth due to her social media silence (Credit: Splash News)

Fans think Stacey Dooley has had her baby in secret

Stacey’s last photo on Instagram was posted a week ago. Displaying candles and a perfume, her caption consisted of a snail emoji.

Taking to the comment section, some fans wondered if Stacey had given birth.

One person said: “You’ve gone quiet on us @sjdooley so I’m hoping your baby is here and you are both enjoying parenthood and being in your little baby bubble.”

A second wrote: “Stacey you’re quiet. Have you had baby?”

“Convinced she’s had the baby,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “She’s gone quiet. Used what could be an old pic.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Stacey Dooley is expecting her first child with Kevin (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey’s pregnancy announcement

Stacey announced that she was expecting her first child with Kevin back in August last year.

Sharing a photo of her baby bump, she wrote: “Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby! So bloody delighted.

“Kev, your magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my boobs done in LA I’m gonna scream). Here goessssssss.”

Kevin also wrote: “We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

Stacey and Kevin’s history

Stacey and Kevin first met while being partnered in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They went on to win the show and embark on a romance.

