Stacey Dooley showed off her huge baby bump in a sweet Instagram picture as she celebrates the start of maternity leave.

Stacey is expecting her first baby with former Strictly partner and pro dancer Kevin Clifton, who she has been with since 2019.

TV star Stacey Dooley and partner Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Sharing the snap with her 1.1m followers, the 35-year-old posed in front of a mirror, her beautiful bump popping out from under her top.

Stacey swept her red hair back in a casual bun while wearing a cosy-looking matching loungewear set.

I haven’t got a steriliser yet, but I have got this completely impractical bag for expectant mothers so DON’T WORRY.

She posted on Instagram, captioning her photo: “My penultimate day of work before the baby comes.

“I haven’t got a steriliser yet, but I have got this completely impractical bag for expectant mothers so DON’T WORRY, (I’m gonna be great at this clearly!)”

She added a series of laughing face emojis. Famous friends and fans showed their support in the comments.

Laura Jackson wrote: “You don’t need a nappy bag!! This is PERFECT!”

Meanwhile, Claudia Winkleman posted a series of love heart emojis.

Why Stacey Dooley won’t marry Kevin

Stacey met partner Kevin when they won Strictly together in 2018, and although they’re starting a family together, there are no wedding bells on the horizon.

The couple aren’t engaged and according to Stacey, it’s not a priority.

Speaking on her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, she said: “Kev and I have been together for two years.

“I don’t think I want to get married, I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married.

“I can;t think of anything worse than being a Tradwife [traditional wife], I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He’d divorce me in a heartbeat.”

She went on to add: “Of course, I’m not going to become a Tradwife, I can’t think of anything I would least rather do than obeying a man.

“It makes you more vulnerable.

“I don’t want to find myself totally reliant on a man because that means if I’m not happy and I don’t feel fulfilled and complete, I might have to stick around.”

Former Strictly star Stacey Dooley and partner Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey and Kevin’s baby announcement

Stacey and Kevin announced their big baby news on social media.

Alongside a gorgeous photo of her baby bump, Stacey wrote: “Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu.

“Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my [bleep] done in LA I’m gonna scream).

“Here goessssssss.” [Sic]

