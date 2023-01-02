Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine announces third pregnancy and hints at soap-inspired name

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has revealed she is pregnant with her third child – and is set to choose a sweet name inspired by the iconic ITV soap.

The 38-year-old already shares Albert, eight, and Hilda, four with hubby Chris Farr.

But now, their family of four is set to gain another addition as Jennie has announced she is six months pregnant.

Jennie McAlpine has announced she is around six months pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Jennie McAlpine pregnant with third child

The soap star has described the news as the “best Christmas present” she could have ever received and explained how she found out she was expecting again.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jennie revealed that she and her husband Chris were enjoying a camping trip with their two children when she started to feel nauseous.

The former I’m A Celeb star decided to take a pregnancy test, only to discover she was around five weeks pregnant.

“It just feels really nice. We’re so over the moon,” Jennie told the publication.

Jennie also confirmed that unlike her first two pregnancies, she won’t be finding out the gender of their baby – and hopes for a surprise.

“It feels like our way to do it. Girl, boy – it’s not relevant!” she added.

The Corrie star has hinted at a potential soap-inspired name (Credit: YouTube)

Jennie McAlpine ‘to pick’ baby name inspired by Corrie

Jennie also opened up about potential names for the new bundle of joy, admitting she reckons she’ll end up choosing another Corrie-inspired baby name.

Her second child, daughter Hilda, was inspired by the soap’s character Hilda Ogden, played by the late Jean Alexander.

However now, it seems the pregnant star is set to pay homage yet again to the show she has starred in for over 20 years.

She confessed: “I can probably guarantee that whatever the name we choose, it will have been a character in Corrie – I don’t know how to avoid it!”

Fans send their well wishes to Jennie

In behind-the-scenes footage of Jennie’s pregnancy shoot for OK! Magazine, the star discussed her new baby news – and fans were equally as excited for her.

Taking to the comments section of the publication’s Instagram video, fans sent Jennie their congratulations

“Aww congratulations such lovely news,” one person gushed.

Another added: “Congratulations wonderful news and a great 2023 is waiting.”

“Congratulations to you all, I love the surprise element, so nice,” a third fan penned.

Someone else commented: “I felt so happy today hearing this – good for you.”

Jennie has been with Chris since 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Jennie McAlpine married to?

Jennie first met restaurateur Chris Farr in 2005 after being introduced by co-star Antony Cotton (Sean Tully).

Despite Antony referring to Chris as her “future husband” when he introduced her, Jennie had a different idea.

She told the Daily Record: “I haven’t got time – for babies or marriage. I don’t like being the centre of attention so a big wedding isn’t for me.”

True to her word, she and Chris married in a secret ceremony in January 2017.

It was held at Manchester’s Trafford Town Hall and only two witnesses were present.

Jennie broke the news on her Twitter account at the time, and was inundated with messages of congratulations.

Jennie and Chris welcomed their first bundle of joy, Albert in November 2014, followed by daughter Hilda in October 2018.

Read more: Jennie McAlpine’s weight loss: How Coronation Street’s Fiz dropped three dress sizes

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.