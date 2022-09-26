Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has revealed she is expecting a baby with her footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

The 26-year-old actress, who played Bethany Platt in the show, revealed she’s been keeping the happy news a secret after finding out her and Ryan were set to become parents.

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon is pregnant

Speaking about her pregnancy, Lucy told OK! Magazine: “We’ve been keeping it a secret. I’m scared but excited.”

Lucy is currently 19 weeks pregnant, however she also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage back in March, finding out the devastating news when they went for an early seven week scan.

Describing it as a ‘traumatising’ and ‘horrendous’ time she told the publication “I had pregnancy symptoms and I was feeling really unwell and when they were doing all these scans my symptoms were getting worse and worse and there were no signs I had a miscarriage, so that made it more of a shock.”

Lucy then had to have surgery to remove the pregnancy tissue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx)

Ryan was able to be by Lucy’s side whilst she was in the hospital. But the experience was understandably difficult for him too.

However the couple also revealed that the experience made them realise that they truly wanted to start a family together and it ultimately brought them closer together.

Lucy went to on to say she was surprised to fall pregnant again so soon after her miscarriage and feels ‘very fortunate.’

Lucy played Bethany in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lucy as Bethany Platt

Lucy was on ITV soap Coronation Street from 2015 until 2020.

She played Sarah Platt‘s daughter Bethany. She first appeared in the role in 2015 when Bethany returned to the cobbles after running away from Milan.

Throughout her five years on the soap, Bethany was at the centre of some huge storylines as she was bullied, groomed by Nathan Curtis and eventually falling for Daniel Osbourne.

Her character Bethany left the cobbles to start a new life in London after she split from Daniel.

Following her exit from Corrie, Lucy has appeared on ITV’s Don’t Rock The Boat and Audible series Sour Hall.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street and who’s coming back to Weatherfield in 2022?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.